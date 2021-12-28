Westpex show April 22-24 near San Francisco airport

Dec 30, 2021, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Westpex will present its 62nd annual philatelic exhibition April 22-24 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, Calif., a mile south of the San Francisco International Airport.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A $5 admission fee, good for all three days, will be charged. Children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult will be admitted free.

A bourse (sales area) of 65 national and international dealers will offer stamps, postal history and supplies. As in years past, Schuyler Rumsey Auctions of San Francisco will conduct its Westpex sale April 21-24 at the show hotel. A youth area will offer free stamps and supplies for young collectors. A Boy Scout merit badge program is scheduled for Sunday, April 24.

This World Series of Philately open exhibition will feature more than 280 frames of exhibits, including participation by the United Postal Stationery Society, Western Cover Society, Hawaiian Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Society.

Because Westpex is an APS World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Westpex 2022 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.

Numerous specialty societies, clubs and study groups will hold a variety of meetings and seminars during the three-day show. The APS will conduct its spring meeting on Saturday, April 23.

The Westpex 2022 show will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge. The show will offer a souvenir sheet of cinderellas (stamp-like labels) and cacheted covers in recognition of the anniversary.

Westpex will follow recommendations from health authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete show details, including information about hotel reservations, are available online.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter