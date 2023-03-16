Westpex show near San Francisco April 28-30

Mar 31, 2023, 12 PM

The 63rd annual Westpex stamp show will take place April 28-30 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, Calif., near San Francisco.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A $5 admission fee, good for all three days, will be charged. Children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult will be admitted free.

A bourse (sales area) of more than 70 national and international dealers will offer stamps, postal history and supplies. A youth area will offer free stamps and supplies for young collectors. A Boy Scout merit badge program is scheduled for Sunday, April 30.

As in years past, Schuyler Rumsey Auctions of San Francisco will conduct its Westpex sale April 27-30 at the show hotel. The lots, ranging from single items to large collections, will be available to view before the auction.

This World Series of Philately open exhibition will feature more than 250 frames of exhibits, including participation by the United States Philatelic Classics Society, Scandinavian Collectors Club, Polonus Polish Philatelic Society and the American Philatelic Society.

Because Westpex is an APS World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13.

The Westpex 2023 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

Westpex 2023 will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the cable car. A special cinderella (stamplike label) souvenir sheet and cacheted cover will be available.

Complete show details and a schedule of events are available on the show’s website.

