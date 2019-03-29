Westpex stamp show in Burlingame, Calif. April 26-28

Mar 29, 2019, 8 AM

A United Nations Postal Administration first-day ceremony will take place at Westpex for the 2019 stamps in the ongoing Endangered Species series.

By Linn’s staff

Westpex will present its 59th annual philatelic exhibition April 26-28 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, Calif., just a mile south of the San Francisco International Airport.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

This World Series of Philately open exhibition will feature more than 275 frames of exhibits, including participation by the United States Stamp Society, Military Postal History Society, American Society of Polar Philatelists, Universal Ship Cancellation Society, and the Ryukyu Philatelic Specialist Society.

The Ryukyu Philatelic Specialist Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the show.

As it is a World Series of Philately exhibition, the grand award winner will be eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.

The Westpex bourse (sales area) will include 75 national and international dealers in stamps, postal history and postal stationery along with a four-day auction by Schuyler Rumsey Auctions of San Francisco.

Numerous specialty societies, clubs and study groups will conduct more than 50 meetings and seminars during the three-day event.

A youth area will offer free stamps and supplies for young collectors. On Sunday, April 28, a Boy Scout merit badge program is scheduled.

A United Nations Postal Administration first-day ceremony for the 2019 stamps in the ongoing Endangered Species series will take place on Friday, April 26.

The American Philatelic Society in conjunction with Westpex will conduct a special pre-show On-the-Road course, “Competitive Thematic Exhibiting” taught by retired philatelic judge Phillip J. Stager on Thursday, April 25. See the APS website www.stamps.org for details and required pre-registration.

The Arizona Philatelic Rangers and Collectors Club of San Francisco dinner will be held Friday, April 26, at the Terrace Cafe, 1100 El Camino Real, Millbrae.

The show theme celebrates the 200th birth anniversary of John W. Geary, postmaster of San Francisco and the city’s first and youngest mayor. A cinderella souvenir sheet and cacheted covers will be available.

Complete show details, including reservation information and schedules, are available at www.westpex.org.

