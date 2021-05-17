Westpex stamp show July 30-Aug. 1 near San Francisco

May 26, 2021, 4 PM

Westpex, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately stamp show, will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 1800 Old Bayshore Highway, in Burlingame, Calif., a suburb of San Francisco.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A $5 admission fee, good for all three days, will be charged.

A bourse (sales area) of 75 national and international dealers will offer stamps, postal history and supplies. More than 280 frames of exhibits will be available for viewing.

Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions will conduct its Westpex sale July 29-Aug. 1 at the show hotel.

Philatelic organizations participating in the show are the American Helvetia Philatelic Society, Nepal and Tibet Philatelic Study Circle, Collectors Club and Philatelic Foundation.

Numerous specialty societies, clubs and study groups will hold a variety of meetings and seminars during the three-day show.

A youth area will offer free stamps and supplies for young collectors. A Boy Scout merit badge program is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The Westpex 2021 show will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Proposition Q, the charter amendment formally protecting San Francisco’s cable cars. The show will offer a souvenir sheet of cinderellas (stamplike labels) and cacheted covers in recognition of Proposition Q.

Complete show details, including information about hotel reservations, are available online.

