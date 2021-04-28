US Stamps
What do you know about E. Tudor Gross and the 'Nude Eel' stamp?
By John M. Hotchner
Shown nearby is a Christmas card sent in 1946 by E. Tudor Gross. A longtime philatelist, Gross was 67 in 1946.
He had joined the American Philatelic Society in 1915, and had served as president of the Rhode Island Philatelic Society in 1921-22. Gross also had written articles on postal stationery for national journals.
Attached to the card is a stamplike label, perforated gauge 12½, showing Gross. The inscription underneath this cinderella reads, “Type 1/Issued Nov. 6, 1946.” Below that is this message: “Watch for Type 2 in 1948.”
What happened in 1947? Was Type 2 ever issued?
Another puzzle is the meaning of the heading above the cinderella: “The G.O.P. Nude Eel Stamp.”
If you can answer any of these questions, please contact me by emailing jmhstamp@verizon.net; or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
