What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?

Volumes 2A (countries of the world Cambodia through Curacao) and 2B (Cyprus through F countries) of the 2024 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue are now available for purchase from Amos Media.

From the Scott Editors by Jay Bigalke

Another catalog season is upon us as we continue the journey of the 155-year history of the Scott catalogs. The 2024 volumes are the 180th edition of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. Volume 2A includes listings for countries of the world Cambodia through Curacao. Listings for Cyprus through F countries of the world can be found in Vol. 2B. Because Vol. 2B is a continuation of the first part of the Vol. 2 catalog, the introduction pages are not repeated in each volume this year.

This year’s covers feature the Cayman Islands 1967 4-penny Water Skiing stamp (Scott 193) from the four-stamp International Tourist Year set that also depicts skin diving, sports fishing and sailing on the Vol. 2A catalog and the French Polynesia 2006 90-franc Stilt Houses stamp (930b) from a booklet pane of six stamps on Vol. 2B.

Our review of Canada revealed that auction realizations for quality used stamps remained fairly stable, but auction realizations for stamps of extraordinary quality were extremely strong (though not necessarily affecting the values in the catalog). Overall there was a mix of increases and decreases, with more than 400 value changes made.

One increase of note was the 1855 6-penny brownish gray Prince Albert stamp (Scott 5a), which moved from $45,000 to $47,500 in unused condition.

Canadian Provinces were also examined, and value changes were minimal. A typical example of a value change was for the Nova Scotia 3p dark blue Crown of Great Britain and Heraldic Flowers of the Empire stamp (Scott 3). It is now valued at $325 in used condition, an increase from the previous value of $300.

China, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People’s Republic of China were reviewed closely.

China stamps issued through 1949 showed very little auction activity for those in the Scott catalog benchmark grade of very fine, and most of the post-1920s stamps are appearing largely in collections and not individually. Approximately 250 value changes were made for China, all reflecting increases. For example, the 1883 3¢ Imperial Dragon stamp (Scott 8) in used condition moved from $400 to $450.

A review of Taiwan resulted in almost 500 value changes. One of the changes was for the 1961 Ancient Chinese Art Treasures set of six stamps (Scott 1290-1295), which doubled from $20.05 in unused condition to $40.10.

People’s Republic of China stamps received a thorough review, and more than 1,300 value changes were made, almost all of which were increases. There is some extreme volatility for this country’s stamps, and the Scott catalog editors have placed values in italics for issues beginning with the 1960 Goldfish stamps (Scott 506-517) and continuing through the last issue of 1980, the two Dolphins stamps (1645-1646).

Values of People’s Republic of China stamps listed in footnotes were scrutinized. The imperforate 1963 Children’s Day set of 12 footnoted under Scott 684-695 jumped from $450 in unused condition to $600.

Costa Rica was extensively reviewed for the Vol. 2 catalog, and nearly 2,700 value changes were made. Here increases were more prevalent. One of the increases was for the 2017 America Issue pair (Scott 690) that moved from $3.75 to $5.75 in unused condition and from $3.75 to $4.50 used.

Cape Verde and Chile also received more substantial reviews.

Many other countries received less extensive reviews that are not noted in this letter. We encourage you to pay special attention to the Number Additions, Deletions and Changes listing in this volume. We also suggest reading the catalog introduction, which includes an abundance of useful information.

