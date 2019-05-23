Where is the U.S. D-Day 75th anniversary stamp?: Week's Most Read

Jun 13, 2019, 11 AM

This United States D-Day stamp (Scott 2838c) was issued June 6, 1994, one of 10 stamps in a World War II pane.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the headlines below to read the stories.

5. Wuhan to host June 11-17 China 2019 World Stamp Exhibition: The seven-day exhibition features 3,500 exhibit frames and celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

4. Number of free Moon Landing ceremony tickets is limited: The July 19 first-day ceremony for the two United States Moon Landing forever stamps will begin at 11 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, in Merritt Island, Fla.

3. Britain remembers D-Day on stamps showing scenes of the WWII invasion: The stamps in Great Britain’s D-Day set reproduce black-and-white photographs of the invasion in which 156,000 Allied troops from the United States, Great Britain, Canada and 10 other countries landed on the beaches of Normandy.

2. Celebrating 50 years of ‘Sesame Street’: A new set of 16 Forever stamps from the United States Postal Service pays tribute to the popular children’s television series Sesame Street.

1. Where is the U.S. D-Day 75th anniversary stamp?: Great Britain’s Royal Mail and a few other postal administrations are issuing stamps this year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of but the United States Postal Service has not announced a stamp for the anniversary.

