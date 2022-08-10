Who is Marjorie Chandler?

Oct 17, 2022, 8 AM

Dorothy Collins, a teen heartthrob if there ever was one, sent this autographed photo in 1955 to a fan in the promotional cover shown.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

At age 13, what boy could not have fallen in love with Dorothy Collins (1926-1994), then in her prime as a recording artist and actress? Her photo circa 1955 when it was sent to a fan in the envelope is shown here.

How was I to know that she was born Marjorie Chandler in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, but adopted her stage name as a teenager? Though not a mega-star, she was a durable and talented presence in a wholesome sort of way for many years.

I grew out of my crush, of course. But because I think I am not the only one of my generation so smitten, I wanted to share my recent $20 find.

It’s one of the joys of cover collecting that you sometimes stumble on random artifacts from your own history as you poke through boxes of covers at bourses. This one is a keeper.

