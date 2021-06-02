Wild and Scenic Rivers mint panes of 12 in demand

Oct 21, 2021, 9 AM

Mint panes of 12 of the nondenominated (55¢) Wild and Scenic Rivers forever stamps (Scott 5381) issued May 21, 2019, are in demand and selling in the $12 to $14 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Full mint panes of relatively recent se-tenant commemorative stamps remain the most active part of the U.S. stamp market.

The high cost of modern issues has led many collectors to opt for a single pane for their collection, while many dealers no longer stock them in depth. Collectors scrambling for an issue they missed often have to compete with others for those in short supply.

Look for the mint pane of 12 nondenominated (55¢) Wild and Scenic Rivers forever stamps (Scott 5381) issued May 21, 2019. The stamps were designed by Derry Noyes. They are self-adhesive with gauge 10¾ by 10½ serpentine die cuts.

The stamps were printed by lithography by Banknote Corporation of America in sheets of 108 that were divided into panes of 12 for distribution and sale. Uncut press sheets with die cuts were also sold.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 12 at $13.50 against a current postage value of $6.96. Panes are selling in the $12 to $14 price range. If you find the pane offered for less than $12, it is a very good buy.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter