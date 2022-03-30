Wilkpex 2022 stamp show near Pittsburgh

Apr 5, 2022, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Wilkinsburg Stamp Club will host Wilkpex 2022, the club’s 72nd annual stamp show, April 22-23 at the Holiday Park Fire Hall, 415 Old Abers Creek Road, Plum, Pa. The borough of Plum is approximately 13 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission and off-street parking will be free.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) with nine dealers, a “philatelic phlea market” with bargain stamps and collections offered by club members, and exhibits of stamps and covers by club members.

For new collectors of all ages, the show will have a table with a mentor to assist novices with the basics of stamp collecting.

The Wilkpex 2022 souvenir sheet will spoof the United States Postal Service’s 2021 Mystery Message forever stamp. The sheet will be available at the show or by mail, priced at 75¢ for one sheet and $1.25 for two. Souvenir sheets from previous shows will also be available.

The show cancel and cachet commemorate Terry Bradshaw, a hall of fame quarterback. This will be the first show cancel and cachet in a series honoring Pittsburgh, “The City of Champions.” The cover is $2.50, or five for $10.

The cacheted show covers and souvenir sheets can be ordered from the Wilkinsburg Stamp Club, Box 10552, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, Attn: Eugene Bujdos. Please enclose an addressed stamped envelope with your order.

For more information about the club, visit its website.

