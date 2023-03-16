Wilkpex 2023 near Pittsburgh April 14-15

Mar 28, 2023, 12 PM

The Wilkinsburg Stamp Club will host Wilkpex 2023 April 14-15 at the Holiday Park Fire Hall, 415 Old Abers Creek Road, Plum, Pa.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission and off-street parking will be free.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) with seven dealers, bargain stamps offered by club members, and exhibits by club members.

For new collectors of all ages, the show will have a table with a mentor to assist novices with the basics of stamp collecting.

The Wilkpex 2023 souvenir sheet will spoof a recent flower stamp issued by the United States Postal Service. The sheet will be available at the show or by mail, priced at 75¢ for one sheet and $1.25 for two. Souvenir sheets from previous shows will also be available.

The show cachet commemorates Franco Harris, former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football player. The cover is $3, or two for $5.

The show covers and souvenir sheets can be ordered from Eugene Bujdos, 1104 Diller Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Please enclose an addressed stamped envelope with your order.

For more information about the club, visit its website.

