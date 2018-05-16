US Stamps
Winter birds soar into spotlight Sept. 22
By Molly Goad
The 2018 United States stamp issue recognizing feathered friends commonly seen in the winter months will be dedicated Sept. 22 in Quechee, Vt.
A set of four nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps titled Birds in Winter feature graphic illustrations of four types of winter birds: the black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus), the northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis), the blue jay (Cyanocitta cristata), and the red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus).
Quechee, Vt., is home to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Nature Center.
First-day of issue event details, including a list of participants, have not been announced.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction