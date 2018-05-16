Winter birds soar into spotlight Sept. 22

May 16, 2018, 7 AM

By Molly Goad

The 2018 United States stamp issue recognizing feathered friends commonly seen in the winter months will be dedicated Sept. 22 in Quechee, Vt.

A set of four nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps titled Birds in Winter feature graphic illustrations of four types of winter birds: the black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus), the northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis), the blue jay (Cyanocitta cristata), and the red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus).

Quechee, Vt., is home to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Nature Center.

First-day of issue event details, including a list of participants, have not been announced.

