Winter birds soar into spotlight Sept. 22

May 16, 2018, 7 AM
Four United States Birds in Winter forever stamps.

By Molly Goad

The 2018 United States stamp issue recognizing feathered friends commonly seen in the winter months will be dedicated Sept. 22 in Quechee, Vt.

A set of four nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps titled Birds in Winter feature graphic illustrations of four types of winter birds: the black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus), the northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis), the blue jay (Cyanocitta cristata), and the red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus).

Quechee, Vt., is home to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Nature Center.

First-day of issue event details, including a list of participants, have not been announced.

