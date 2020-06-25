US Stamps

Wisconsin stamp club meets outdoors with a picnic

Oct 8, 2020, 9 AM
The Wisconsin Postal History Society held its annual meeting outdoors in a park near Campbellsport at the end of September. Photograph by Steven J. Bahnsen.

By Steven J. Bahnsen

A group of Midwest stamp collectors found a novel way to meet in these days of the COVID-19 pandemic: They had an outdoor picnic.

The Wisconsin Postal History Society met in the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Campbellsport. Eight members gathered on Saturday, Sept. 26, in a wide-open space.

It was 75 degrees when society president Ray Perry invited people to sit, spaced apart, at picnic tables for lunch. They brought their own food.

Around 12:30 p.m., the society’s annual meeting began. Discussions were on the standard topics: meeting minutes, the budget and election of officers.

The members voted to have a table at the Great American Stamp Show near Chicago in August 2021 and made some constitutional changes.

Later, members had a show-and-tell session of Wisconsin-related covers.

The group enjoyed this time to visit with other collectors in person again. They were tired of only watching things on a computer.

I congratulate this Wisconsin group for thinking outside the box and trying something different to promote stamp collecting in a safe way.

Information on the society can be found online or by sending an email to John Pare.

