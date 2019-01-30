Wiscopex 2019 stamp show, May 4-5, in Madison, Wis.

Mar 25, 2019, 10 AM

The Badger Stamp Club will host Wiscopex 2019 May 4-5 in Madison, Wis.

By Linn’s Staff

The Badger Stamp Club will host Wiscopex 2019, the 88th annual convention and philatelic exhibition of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs, May 4-5 at the Radisson Hotel, 517 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, Wis.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The bourse (sales area) will include 16 dealers from throughout the Midwest. Free stamp collection appraisals will be offered for collectors and the general public.

Also, youngsters and beginning adult collectors will receive free stamps and instructions on the basics of stamp collecting.

The United States Postal Service will have a station at the show where it will offer the event’s pictorial postmark commemorating the 50th anniversary of the landing of man on the moon.

The show also will include the annual business meeting of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs’ 24 member-club delegates and a state champion of champions exhibit competition. Wiscopex also will host the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Postal History Society.

Two silent donation auctions will be conducted on Saturday and one on Sunday. Six educational seminars are scheduled for the two-day show.

The exhibit awards and the federation’s 2019 dealer recognition award will be presented at the Saturday evening banquet.

The featured banquet speaker will be Jay Bigalke, editor-in-chief of the Scott catalogs and Linn’s Stamp News.

For further information contact Karen Weigt by phone, 608-609-6173, or email, klweigt@gmail.com. Additional show details also may be found at the federation website www.wfscstamps.org.

