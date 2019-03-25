Wiscopex 2023 May 6-7 in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Apr 13, 2023, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Wiscopex 2023, the 91st annual postage stamp show and exhibition of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs, will be held May 6-7 at the Hotel Retlaw, 1 N. Main St., in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature competitive and noncompetitive exhibits and a bourse (sales area) of 15 dealers. Two silent auctions will be conducted on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Cheryl Ganz, former chief curator of philately at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, will speak during the award banquet on Saturday evening.

A special pictorial cancel commemorates the 175th anniversary of Wisconsin statehood.

The show also offers educational seminars, informal appraisals and assessments of collections, and free stamps and activities for youth and beginning collectors.

More information on the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs is available online.

For more show details, contact show chairman Jim Stollenwerk by phone at 262-305-1483, or by email.

