Witch on Walpex show cancel with Halloween theme

Oct 26, 2021, 1 PM

A Halloween-themed postmark was created for the Walpex stamp show in Boxborough, Mass.

Postmark Pursuit by Jay Bigalke

Halloween and all things related seem to be a fairly popular philatelic topic at the moment.

In recent years, the United States has issued a number of stamps related to the holiday.

And Halloween postmarks continue to be offered each year in different locations. This year, the Walpex 2021 stamp show features a witch riding a broom on its Oct. 30 cancellation. There is even a black cat riding on the broom as well.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: WALPEX 2021 HALLOWEEN Station, Postmaster, 164 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772-9998, Oct. 30.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter