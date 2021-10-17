Postal Updates
Witch on Walpex show cancel with Halloween theme
Postmark Pursuit by Jay Bigalke
Halloween and all things related seem to be a fairly popular philatelic topic at the moment.
In recent years, the United States has issued a number of stamps related to the holiday.
And Halloween postmarks continue to be offered each year in different locations. This year, the Walpex 2021 stamp show features a witch riding a broom on its Oct. 30 cancellation. There is even a black cat riding on the broom as well.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: WALPEX 2021 HALLOWEEN Station, Postmaster, 164 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772-9998, Oct. 30.
