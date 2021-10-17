Postal Updates

Witch on Walpex show cancel with Halloween theme

Oct 26, 2021, 1 PM
A Halloween-themed postmark was created for the Walpex stamp show in Boxborough, Mass.

Postmark Pursuit by Jay Bigalke

Halloween and all things related seem to be a fairly popular philatelic topic at the moment.

In recent years, the United States has issued a number of stamps related to the holiday.

And Halloween postmarks continue to be offered each year in different locations. This year, the Walpex 2021 stamp show features a witch riding a broom on its Oct. 30 cancellation. There is even a black cat riding on the broom as well.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: WALPEX 2021 HALLOWEEN Station, Postmaster, 164 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772-9998, Oct. 30.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

Oct 17, 2021, 10 AM

Deadliest U.S. forest fire remembered on postmark

Postal Updates

Sep 25, 2021, 10 AM

A Sept. 11 anniversary postmark

Postal Updates

Aug 31, 2021, 4 PM

Educator and civil rights leader Clara Luper lauded on postmark

Community Comments

Headlines