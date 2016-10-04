U.S. Wonder Woman forever stamps among the dozens with new Scott numbers

May 2, 2021, 2 PM

The forever stamps of the U.S. Wonder Woman set, which was introduced on Oct. 7, are among the most recent crop given new Scott numbers.

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.

All new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

The newest members of the Scott catalog family inclued the well-docmented U.S. Wonder Woman forever stamps, as well as the United Nations Sport For Peace stamps.

Dozens of other issues from the United Nations are also featured in the new crop.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your December batch of new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:

United States

5143: (47c) Christmas – Madonna and Child booklet stamp

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5144: (47c) Christmas – Nativity booklet stamp

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5145: (47c) Christmas – Candle in Window booklet stamp

5146: (47c) Christmas – Wreath in Window booklet stamp

5147: (47c) Christmas – Star in Window booklet stamp

5148: (47c) Christmas – Christmas tree in Window booklet stamp

a. Block of 4, #5145-5148

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5145-5148

5149: (47c) Wonder Woman – Modern Age

5150: (47c) Wonder Woman – Bronze Age

5151: (47c) Wonder Woman – Silver Age

5152: (47c) Wonder Woman – Golden Age

a. Vert. strip of 4, #5149-5152

5153: (47c) Hanukkah

United Nations – New York

1137: 47c Sport for Peace – Shot put, high jump

1138: 47c Sport for Peace – Runner, javelin

a. Pair, #1137-1138

1139: $1.15 Sport for Peace – Dove facing left

1140: $1.15 Sport for Peace – Dove facing right

a. Pair, #1139-1140

1141: United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Building, Bangkok sheet of 3

a. $1.15 Left third of building

b. 2fr Center third of building

c. €1.70 Right third of building

1142: 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague

1143: $1.15 Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc

1144: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague

b. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz

c. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora

d. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc

e. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape

f. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1144a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1144b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1144c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1144d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1144e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1144f

United Nations – Geneva

621: 1fr Sport for Peace – Rowers, denomination at upper right

622: 1fr Sport for Peace – Rowers, denomination at upper left

a. Pair, #621-622

623: 2fr Sport for Peace – Rhythmic gymnast facing forward, eyes open

624: 2fr Sport for Peace – Rhythmic gymnast facing left, eyes closed

a. Pair, #623-624

625: 1fr Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz

626: 1.50fr Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape

627: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague

b. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz

c. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora

d. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc

e. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape

f. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov

g. Booklet pane of 4 #627a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #627b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #627c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #627d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #627e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #627f

UX23: 1.30fr + 20c Postal card on No. UX16

United Nations- Vienna

588: 68c Sport for Peace – Weight lifting, denomination at lower right

589: 68c Sport for Peace – Weight lifting, denomination at lower left

a. Pair, #588-589

590: €1.70 Sport for Peace – Fencing, denomination at upper right

591: €1.70 Sport for Peace – Fencing, denomination at upper left

a. Pair, #590-591

592: 68c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora

593: €1.70 Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesky Krumlov

594: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague

b. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz

c. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora

d. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc

e. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape

f. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov

g. Booklet pane of 4 #594a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #594b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #594c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #594d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #594e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #594f

U19: 68c Vienna International Center stamped envelope

