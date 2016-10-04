US Stamps
U.S. Wonder Woman forever stamps among the dozens with new Scott numbers
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the U.S. and postal services from around the world.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
All new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
The newest members of the Scott catalog family inclued the well-docmented U.S. Wonder Woman forever stamps, as well as the United Nations Sport For Peace stamps.
Dozens of other issues from the United Nations are also featured in the new crop.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your December batch of new U.S. and U.N. Scott numbers:
United States
5143: (47c) Christmas – Madonna and Child booklet stamp
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5144: (47c) Christmas – Nativity booklet stamp
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5145: (47c) Christmas – Candle in Window booklet stamp
5146: (47c) Christmas – Wreath in Window booklet stamp
5147: (47c) Christmas – Star in Window booklet stamp
5148: (47c) Christmas – Christmas tree in Window booklet stamp
a. Block of 4, #5145-5148
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5145-5148
5149: (47c) Wonder Woman – Modern Age
5150: (47c) Wonder Woman – Bronze Age
5151: (47c) Wonder Woman – Silver Age
5152: (47c) Wonder Woman – Golden Age
a. Vert. strip of 4, #5149-5152
5153: (47c) Hanukkah
United Nations – New York
1137: 47c Sport for Peace – Shot put, high jump
1138: 47c Sport for Peace – Runner, javelin
a. Pair, #1137-1138
1139: $1.15 Sport for Peace – Dove facing left
1140: $1.15 Sport for Peace – Dove facing right
a. Pair, #1139-1140
1141: United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Building, Bangkok sheet of 3
a. $1.15 Left third of building
b. 2fr Center third of building
c. €1.70 Right third of building
1142: 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague
1143: $1.15 Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc
1144: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague
b. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz
c. 34c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora
d. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc
e. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape
f. 47c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov
g. Booklet pane of 4 #1144a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #1144b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #1144c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #1144d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #1144e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #1144f
United Nations – Geneva
621: 1fr Sport for Peace – Rowers, denomination at upper right
622: 1fr Sport for Peace – Rowers, denomination at upper left
a. Pair, #621-622
623: 2fr Sport for Peace – Rhythmic gymnast facing forward, eyes open
624: 2fr Sport for Peace – Rhythmic gymnast facing left, eyes closed
a. Pair, #623-624
625: 1fr Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz
626: 1.50fr Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape
627: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague
b. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz
c. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora
d. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc
e. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape
f. 50c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov
g. Booklet pane of 4 #627a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #627b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #627c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #627d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #627e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #627f
UX23: 1.30fr + 20c Postal card on No. UX16
United Nations- Vienna
588: 68c Sport for Peace – Weight lifting, denomination at lower right
589: 68c Sport for Peace – Weight lifting, denomination at lower left
a. Pair, #588-589
590: €1.70 Sport for Peace – Fencing, denomination at upper right
591: €1.70 Sport for Peace – Fencing, denomination at upper left
a. Pair, #590-591
592: 68c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora
593: €1.70 Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesky Krumlov
594: Czech Republic World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Prague
b. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Gardens and Castle at Kromeriz
c. 30c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Town Center of Kutna Hora
d. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Holy Trinity Column, Olomouc
e. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape
f. 40c Czech Republic World Heritage Sites – Historic Center of Cesk Krumlov
g. Booklet pane of 4 #594a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #594b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #594c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #594d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #594e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #594f
U19: 68c Vienna International Center stamped envelope
Interested in purchasing Scott catalogs? Visit AmosAdvantage.com
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction