Wonder Woman to appear on USPS set, lick-and-stick Pink Floyd stamps available: Week’s Most Read

Jul 29, 2016, 7 AM

The most read post of the week on Linns.com concerned the four forever stamps featuring DC superhero Wonder Woman that will be issued this fall.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. What is the truck driver thinking about on this stamp?: U.S. Stamp Notes: Place yourself behind the wheel of the truck and tell John Hotchner what you think the driver might be saying or thinking in an entry to our latest cartoon caption contest.

4. New UN souvenir sheet first to contain stamps in three different currencies: The first such sheet will be issued Aug. 10 for the 32nd Asian international stamp exhibition.

3. Monday Morning Brief | Guinness World Record Stamps: Linn’s Stamp News senior editor Denise McCarty reports on the long-distance space travels of the 1991 United States Pluto Not Yet Explored stamp and on two foreign stamps that have achieved Guinness world records.

2. Lick-and-stick Dark Side of the Moon stamps issued with Pink Floyd set: Great Britain’s Royal Mail has issued two versions of one of the stamps in its Pink Floyd set.

1. Four U.S. stamps for Wonder Woman to be issued in October: The four stamp designs show how Wonder Woman has appeared during four different eras of comic book history.

