US Stamps
Woodstock first-day ceremony at Metropolitan Museum of Art
By Linn’s staff
The United States Woodstock forever stamp will have its first-day ceremony at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The Aug. 8 event will begin at 11 a.m. in the “Play it Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll” at 1000 Fifth Ave.
The Postal Service did not share who is participating in the first-day ceremony.
The most famous rock festival of the 1960s, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held Aug. 15-18, 1969, in the small farming community of Bethel, N.Y. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, art director Alcala designed a stamp featuring the dove and the words “3 Days of Peace and Music” from Arnold Skolnick’s 1969 promotional poster.
The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction