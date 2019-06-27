Woodstock first-day ceremony at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Jul 8, 2019, 2 PM

The United States Woodstock forever stamps will be issued Aug. 8, the U.S. Postal Service has announced.

By Linn’s staff

The United States Woodstock forever stamp will have its first-day ceremony at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Aug. 8 event will begin at 11 a.m. in the “Play it Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll” at 1000 Fifth Ave.

The Postal Service did not share who is participating in the first-day ceremony.

The most famous rock festival of the 1960s, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held Aug. 15-18, 1969, in the small farming community of Bethel, N.Y. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, art director Alcala designed a stamp featuring the dove and the words “3 Days of Peace and Music” from Arnold Skolnick’s 1969 promotional poster.

The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20.

