Woodstock, T. Rex stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Oct 5, 2019, 8 AM

Among recent United States issues to receive Scott catalog numbers is the Woodstock commemorative forever stamp, which was issued Aug. 8 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 music and art fair.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the quartet of Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps issued Aug, 29 in Washington D.C. Also Scott official is the commemorative stamp issued Aug. 8 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5409 (55c) Woodstock Music Festival, 50th Anniv.

5410 (55c) Tyrannosaurus Rex – Juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex, Egg and Insect

5411 (55c) Tyrannosaurus Rex – Adult Tyrannosaurus Rex

5412 (55c) Tyrannosaurus Rex – Young Adult Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Juvenile Triceratops

5413 (55c) Tyrannosaurus Rex – Juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex Chasing Mammal

a. Block of 4 #5410-5413

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Oct. 21, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

