Apr 28, 2021, 4 AM

The United States Postal Service used its booth space at the Nojex/ASDA stamp show Oct. 19-21 in East Rutherford, N.J., to promote the Honoring First Responders forever stamp and also held a dedication ceremony for the commemorative.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Working together to create a successful stamp show seems to be a new trend. This past summer, the American Philatelic Society and the American Topical Association joined forces for Stampshow 2018.

In mid-October, the American Stamp Dealers Association collaborated with Nojex, the annual stamp show of the North New Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs Inc., to jointly host a show in East Rutherford, N.J.

The ASDA did not present a fall show in New York City this year, but is planning a spring show in May 2019.

Amos Media Co. (Linn’s and the Scott catalogs) had a booth at the ASDA/Nojex show to support the new effort and also to see how the partnership fared.

I’m pleased to report that the event was a success. The show floor had a true buzz to it on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 19-20). Many customers were shopping, and dealers seemed busy.

On Saturday, the United States Postal Service held a dedication ceremony for the Honoring First Responders stamp. While it wasn’t a first-day ceremony, it was still meaningful to those who attended.

The ASDA/Nojex partnership will continue next year. The exact date of the show hasn’t been finalized, but when it is we will report on the date in our Champion of Champions show listing.

These efforts of working together are a real plus to the future of the stamp hobby.