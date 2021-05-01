World Stamps
World Stamp Show meeting rooms ‘final call’
Philatelic groups hoping to reserve a meeting room at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 need to take action soon.
Promoters for the international stamp show and exhibition say that only reservations made by Jan. 29 can be guaranteed a listing in the official show program.
World Stamp Show-NY 2016 is taking place May 28 to June 4 at New York City’s Javits Center.
“The show has received an overwhelming response from philatelic organizations around the world requesting space to hold meetings and seminars,” World Stamp Show-NY 2016 reported recently. “As of this time, 111 groups from several countries will be participating, totaling over 210 gatherings and 300+ hours of presentations.”
The show is making what it terms a “final call” for reserving meeting rooms for use during the show.
Rod Juell, the show’s Society and Affiliates chair, reports that the show has 16 rooms available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily that have been filling up.
“Presentations not only for established collectors, but introductory talks that may be of interest to newcomers and casual collectors are especially encouraged,” he said.
Juell suggests that those who have already scheduled events review their online listings for completeness and accuracy. Presentation titles and presenter names, when appropriate, should accompany every event.
Listing updates, room inquiries and questions should be e-mailed to Juell as soon as possible at rodney.juell@ny2016.org. Complete show information is available online as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction