World Stamp Show-NY 2016 contributes remaining funds

Jan 26, 2019, 10 AM

By Linn’s staff

The organizers of World Stamp Show-NY 2016 have donated the show’s remaining assets and leftover funds to other philatelic organizations, according to Wade E. Saadi and Roger S. Brody, who served as president and treasurer, respectively, of the international show and exhibition.

More than $635,000 was distributed.

The American Philatelic Society/American Philatelic Research Library received more than $420,000 in cash plus in-kind gifts of $138,000.

A $100,000 seed-money grant was donated to Boston 2026 World Expo, the next decennial philatelic show in the United States.

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum received $90,000 in gifts for its endowment and other funds.

Substantial donations were also made to the Collectors Club of New York and the Global Philatelic Library, in support of their services to promote the future of the stamp hobby.

“I want to thank once again, the donors, all the members of the organizing committee, the volunteers, the exhibitors, and many others who made World Stamp Show-NY 2016 such a success,” said Saadi. “But most importantly, I want to thank the dealers who are the cornerstone of any U.S. International. It gives me great hope for the future of our hobby that we are able to leave such a meaningful legacy.”

World Stamp Show-NY 2016 was held May 28-June 4, 2016, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The show ceased operation as of Dec. 31, 2018. A final report is expected following the preparation of the show’s final tax return.

