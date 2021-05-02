World Stamp Show-NY 2016 receives grant for theater

May 2, 2021, 2 AM

The floor plan for the Welcome to Stamp Collecting Pavilion at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 shows the designated theater space at top center.

World Stamp Show-NY 2016 has received a $25,000 grant to fund an enclosed 32-seat theater within the show’s Welcome to Stamp Collecting Pavilion on the exhibition floor.

The international stamp show and exhibition is taking place May 28 through June 4 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The grant from Dallas-based TurningPoint Foundation will be used to create a theater for the presentation of short video productions prepared by a number of organizations, including the American Philatelic Society, the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library and the San Jose Stamp Club.

The theater will be named the TurningPoint Foundation Pavilion Theater in recognition of the 10-year-old organization. The group’s philanthropic focus is on education and arts projects benefitting a wide range of nonprofit groups, according to World Stamp Show-NY 2016. The foundation has also committed to a substantial multiyear donation to establishing the Byrne Education Loft at the National Postal Museum, and has been a major contributor to the APS Stamps Teach program.

“TurningPoint Foundation is delighted to support the Pavilion Theater at the World Stamp Show,” said Molly Byrne, the organization’s president. “It will be an important part of educating school groups and the public about the rich history of stamps and collecting.”

The theater will be part of the 5,000-square-foot pavilion designed to introduce visitors of all ages to the fun of stamp collecting. There will be separate sections for youth and adults staffed by knowledgeable philatelists who will guide them through activities and answer questions.

The pavilion will be the first destination for all school groups attending the international show. Youngsters will receive a package of stamp goodies filled with a stamp packet, activity booklet and a stamp passport to take home. They will then see short video productions in the theater and will be able to participate in a variety of stamp hunts, electronic games and mini-classes.

Outreach to adult beginners is also a focus of the pavilion. Adults may watch videos in the theater produced specifically for them, emphasizing the family-friendly lifetime learning aspects of philately. Adults will be introduced to the very successful APS StampBuddy program to assist them in their hobby endeavors and then partake in their own activities.

Admission to World Stamp Show-NY 2016 is free. Additional information can be found on the stamp show’s website and on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.



