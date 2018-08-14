World War I stamp ceremony: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 12 PM

Members of the Fort Riley Doughboy Honor Guard present the World War I — Turning the Tide stamp during the July 27 first-day ceremony in Kansas City, Mo. United States Postal Service photograph used with permission.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Final set of Canada Post’s feathered friends available: The third and final installment of Canada Post’s Birds series shows five different feathered creatures in flight.

4. Poinsettia global forever stamp to be issued on a Sunday: The nondenominated ($1.15) stamp will be issued in a pane of 10 on Aug. 26; no first-day ceremony is planned.

3. Ten Hot Wheels cars will zoom onto U.S. stamps: The popular Mattel line of die-cast toy cars is being honored on its 50th anniversary. Ten stamps will be issued on a date to be announced later.

2. Finding town cancels to match your name: For those who would like to personalize their collection or create a present for a friend, preparing covers with town cancellations reflecting someone’s name is both a conversation piece and a gift no else will give.

1. World War I stamp ceremony: With a musical backdrop by the American Legion Band playing Kansas City, the United States Postal Service dedicated its World War I stamp.

