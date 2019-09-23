US Stamps
Wreaths first-day ceremony planned for Oct. 25 in Maine
By Linn’s staff
The United States Postal Service has announced that the first-day ceremony for the four Holiday Wreaths forever stamps will take place Oct. 25 at the L.L. Bean flagship store, 95 Main St., in Freeport, Maine.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
U.S. Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan is scheduled to participate in the ceremony.
Registration for the ceremony can be found at www.usps.com/holidaywreaths.
The four stamp designs each show a different round wreath set against a front door painted in either red or white.
The wreaths were designed by floral artist Laura Dowling and photographed by Kevin Allen. USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamps.
The U.S. Postal Service describes the four wreaths as a ribbon leaf wreath, a pinecone and magnolia wreath with red ribbon, a dried foliage wreath with red and gold ribbon, and a woodland bush ivy and red winterberry wreath.
