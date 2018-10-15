Wright flight anniversary on two Dec. 17 postmarks

Dec 16, 2018, 1 PM

Dec. 17 postmarks from Kitty Hawk, N.C., and Kill Devil Hills, N.C., commemorate the Wright brothers’ first flight on its 115th anniversary.

By Michael Baadke

Brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved their goal of accomplishing the first successful controlled powered flight on Dec. 17, 1903.

Camped in Kitty Hawk on North Carolina’s outer banks, they conducted their first flight at nearby Kill Devil Hills.

The First Flight Society is commemorating the 115th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ success with two postmarks dated Dec. 17. The Kitty Hawk postmark shows the Wright Flyer in the air, and the Kill Devil Hills postmark depicts the Wright Brothers Memorial.

To obtain these postmarks, address your requests to:

WRIGHT BROTHERS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949-9998, Dec. 17.

WRIGHT BROTHERS MEMORIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948-9998, Dec. 17.

