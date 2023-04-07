Postal Updates
Writer Robert E. Howard, ‘Weird Tales’ on postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
American writer Robert E. Howard, known for his character Conan the Barbarian, is featured on a pictorial postmark.
The Cross Plains, Texas, cancellation coincides with Howard Days 2023 (April 28-29), an annual event honoring Howard’s life and legacy.
Additionally, the postmark notes the 100th anniversary of Weird Tales, an American fantasy and horror fiction pulp magazine founded by J.C. Henneberger and J.M. Lansinger in 1922. The first issue appeared on newsstands in February 1923.
According to the magazine’s website, Weird Tales was launched to showcase bizarre stories that other publishers wouldn’t print — stories of “unearthly dimensions and dark possibilities, gothic seductresses and cosmic monstrosities.”
Wildside Press LLC continues to publish the magazine today.
“Today, Weird Tales carries that mission forward into the 21st century, finding the most talented new writers, artists, and creators whose visions are too incredible to fit within the comfortable little boxes of everyday experience,” the website said.
To receive the cancellation, address your request to:
HOWARD Station, Postmaster, 101 N. Ave. D, Cross Plains, TX 76443-9998, April 28.
