Yamil Kouri delivers annual Tiffany Talk at Great American Stamp Show

Yamil Kouri discussed the Boston 2026 World Expo during his Aug. 24 Tiffany Talk the day before the opening of Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif.

By Linn’s Staff

Yamil Kouri delivered the American Philatelic Society’s annual Tiffany Talk in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the day before the Great American Stamp Show.

Kouri recently became president of the organizing committee for the Boston 2026 World Expo after serving as corporate director.

His discussion covered the current state of planning for Boston 2026 World Expo, which will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center.

During his talk, Kouri recounted the excitement he felt when he attended Ameripex 86, his first international stamp show. He said that he wants those attending Boston 2026 World Expo to have the same positive experience he had at that first show.

He said he felt passion and optimism for the Boston 2026 World Expo, and he said the team of organizers is the show’s biggest asset.

The organizers have secured a venue for the show as well as a show hotel, Kouri said. He added that they are negotiating with other area hotels for more options. According to Kouri, the committee is almost halfway to its fundraising goal.

A challenge faced by the show, Kouri said, is a changing finance model. Kouri emphasized that the finance model is changing, but not dying.

Kouri said those wanting to help with Boston 2026 World Expo can donate, volunteer, give input and attend the show.

After Kouri’s talk, APS executive director Scott English added that he hoped for more volunteers.

Kouri was elected to the APS board of vice presidents earlier this year. In 2020, he received the APS Luff award for exceptional contributions to philately and was invited to sign the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists.

Those interested in donating to Boston 2026 World Expo can do so online. The website also provides show details and instructions on how to sign up for email updates.

