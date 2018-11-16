Year of the Dog stamp competition: Inside Linn's

Dec 14, 2018, 11 AM

Renowned artist Zhou Lingzhao, 99, was honored for his 2018 Year of the Dog Lunar New Year commemorative stamps. It’s the third set in China’s zodiac series that carries the theme of “Happy Family.”

By Denise McCarty

The Dec. 31 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Hong Kong, Liechtenstein, New Zealand win in Year of the Dog stamp competition

The Chinese Shengxiao (Zodiac) Philatelic Society organizes an annual competition for the best Chinese zodiac stamps. The contest for the Year of the Dog included stamps from 74 countries or special administrative regions issued in late 2017 or in 2018. Dingguo Dai reveals the results of the competition.

New 2¢ coil ended DAV’s use of 1¢ stamps on reply envelopes

For almost 10 years, from 1958 to 1968, the Disabled American Veterans used 1¢ stamps on many fundraising reply envelopes because it had found that donation response rates increased when it affixed multiple stamps to prepay reply postage. When the letter rate increase to 6¢ in January 1968, the DAV began using 2¢ coil stamps. Ronald Blanks examines the various stamps the DAV used during this period in a report in this week’s Linn’s.

Kitchen Table Philately: Dollar-value stamps for 6¢ each

In each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mixture from Anderson (California). "I found a good geographic distribution of material, quality stamps and value that matched the claim," our reviewer writes. Read the full review in this issue.

