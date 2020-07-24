Yogi Berra stamp first-day ceremony in Little Falls, N.J., June 24

May 10, 2021, 3 PM

Legendary baseball catcher Yogi Berra will be honored on a United States forever stamp June 24. One of the game’s most popular players, Berra was a 10-time World Series champion.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will issue the Yogi Berra forever stamp June 24. An in-person first-day ceremony will be held at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, 8 Yogi Berra Drive, Little Falls, N.J.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be held rain or shine.

To RSVP for the ceremony, visit online here. On that website, the Postal Service says, “To comply with New Jersey State COVID-19 social distancing restrictions all guests must wear a mask at all times and maintain 6-foot separation from others.”

The stamp honoring the Major League Baseball hall of fame catcher, coach and team manager will be issued in a pane of 20.

The stamp shows a portrait of Berra by artist Charles Chaisson with lettering created by Michael Doret. USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

Additional details about the stamp will be published in a future issue of Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter