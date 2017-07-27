Have any thoughts on the hot air balloon experience? Express them for November's Caption Contest

Oct 27, 2017, 8 AM

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

Hot air ballooning is something everyone ought to try at least once. The combination of exhilaration with a hint of danger is invigorating, and gives you a view of the Earth that is unparalleled. Even flying in a plane is not the same, though perhaps gliding comes close.

The design of the 1991 19¢ booklet stamp that looks down on the hot air balloon in flight rather than looking up (Scott 2530), provides a hint of the experience, and will serve as the cartoon caption contest stamp for November.

Put yourself in the gondola and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about your view looking down. Your theme can be political, postal, historical or anything else that occurs to you.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to me.

If you send an email, be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than Nov. 24.

Why not enter now, while you’re thinking about it?