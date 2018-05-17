Zeigler stepping down as APS president March 31

Mar 28, 2023, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Bob Zeigler will step down as president of the American Philatelic Society on March 31, the APS announced in a March 28 press release.

The society’s board of vice presidents has called for a meeting of the board of directors April 3 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time to fill the vacancy “by election by the Board of Directors from among its own membership,” the APS said.

The meeting will be held via the Zoom online platform and is open to the public. To register, visit the Zoom website.

Zeigler was elected to the APS board as a vice president in 2016. In May 2018, the APS board elected Zeigler to fill the remaining term of president Mick Zais, who resigned to become deputy secretary of education at the United States Department of Education.

Zeigler was reelected as president by the APS membership in 2019 and again in 2022. During his tenure as president, the APS met the response of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped retire the debt of the Match Factory in Bellefonte.

Stephen Reinhard will leave the board as immediate past president, a position he has held since 2016. Reinhard was elected to the board in 2011 as vice president. In 2013, the APS membership elected Reinhard as president, and he served in that position until 2016.

