This die proof in violet of the 1939 3¢ Baseball Centennial issue on white wove paper handily outstripped its $800 Scott value to sell for $2,478 during the May 12 Harmers International sale at the Collectors Club in New York City.

Harmers International sold this die proof of the “Baby Zepp,” the 1933 50¢ Century of Progress Flight airmail, for $28,320.

Many of the other die proofs in the Harmers International sale exceeded their Scott values. This die proof of the bicolor 6¢ Eagle airmail of 1938, for example, went for $8,260.

Auction Roundup — By Matthew Healey

Harmers International held a sale May 12 at the Collectors Club in New York City that was previewed in the May 1 edition of Linn’s.

Among the outstanding items in the sale were some rare die proofs of popular 20th-century U.S. stamps.

These proofs were made as part of the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Unlike their 19th-century counterparts, which served as commercial samples of the printers’ work, they exist only in tiny numbers — often fewer than a handful.

A full set of the 1932 Washington Bicentennial die proofs (Scott 704P2-715P2), one of just four sets known, sold for $8,850.

A die proof in violet of the 1939 3¢ Baseball Centennial issue on white wove paper (Scott 855P2) handily outstripped its $800 Scott value to sell for $2,478, including the 18 percent buyer’s premium added by Harmers International to all lots.

A set of die proofs for the 1930 Graf Zeppelin airmail stamps (Scott C13P2-C15P2) was the standout item, bringing $88,500, while a die proof of the “Baby Zepp,” the 1933 50¢ Century of Progress Flight airmail (C18P2), featuring the airship sailing between a hangar and the exposition building in Chicago, brought a handsome $28,320.

Many of the other die proofs in the sale exceeded their Scott values as well. A die proof of the bicolor 6¢ Eagle airmail of 1938 (Scott C23P2), for example, went for $8,260.

Among the notable philatelic forgeries in the sale, a cover bearing an 1847 5¢ Franklin (Scott 1), tied by fake “Steamer 5” cancels, sold for $318, while a cover with an 1847 10¢ Washington (2) and fake “Hunstville Ala.” and “10” in a circle of stars cancels brought $737.

What about international stamps of interest?

