Zollars, Moak join USPS board of governors

Jun 24, 2020, 9 AM

The two new appointments mean that the board of governors will have a quorum when it next convenes.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

When Postmaster General Louis DeJoy attends his first public meeting of the United States Postal Service’s board of governors, there should be six presidentially appointed governors sitting with him.

The Senate on June 18 confirmed President Donald Trump’s latest nominees to the board, William Zollars of Kansas and Donald Lee Moak of Florida.

That assures the board of having a quorum when it next convenes.

There had been some speculation in the media that the board would lack a quorum after the June 1 departure of Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman.

The board can have up to nine presidential nominees, giving Trump the power to nominate three more individuals to the panel.

