By Topic – July 2021

Jul 2, 2021, 2 PM

Faroe Islands issued a stamp April 26, 2021, showing a head of a puffin (Fratercula arctica) as part of the Europa series highlighting endangered animals. This stamp is included in three categories in the July By Topic Listing: Endangered Species, Europa and Birds (under Fauna).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the July 29, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.



Antarctic & Arctic

Sierra Leone (5057, 5077, 5101, 5119); Turkey (3736); Ukraine (1242)

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (485); Andorra (French) (833); Bahamas (1525); Faroe Islands (775-776, 776a); Germany (3207-3208, B1177); Hungary (B380); Italy (3658-3659, 3667); Kazakhstan (940, 941, 943, 946); Kosovo (407C-407D, 455-456); Moldova (1067); Peru (1994, 1995, 2005); Saudi Arabia (1476, 1483, 1484, 1490, 1491, 1493); Sierra Leone (5056, 5076, 5088d, 5091, 5092, 5104c, 5104d, 5106, 5122, 5124); Singapore (2014, 2019, 2039, 2041, 2042, 2043-2044, 2046a, 2047, 2052, 2055b); Slovenia (1426, 1431, 1432, 1444); South Africa (1581); Spain (4488, 4492, 4494, 4502, 4502e, 4503, 4504); Sri Lanka (2224, 2225, 2248, 2252, 2253a, 2254, 2254a, 2255a, 2260, 2263, 2265a); Sudan (712a, 712b, 712d); Sweden (2861-2862, 2866, 2868d, 2868f, 2869, 2869e, 2869f); Syria (1817); Tajikistan (539); Thailand (3092-3094, 3095-3098, 3099-3102, 3103, 3107, 3111); Tunisia (1746); Turkey (3695, 3704, 3705-3707, 3708, 3709, 3710, 3712, 3714, 3716, 3719-3720, 3731, 3733, 3734-3735, 3737, 3738, B332); Ukraine (1238, 1239, 1241, 1250, 1251, 1252, 1258, 1259c, 1270-1272, 1278, 1279b, 1283); United States (5594-5597, 5594a-5597); Uruguay (2729b, 2734a, 2734d, 2734f); Uzbekistan (921); Vatican City (1754, 1755-1757, 1756a); Viet Nam (3659, 3664, 3671, 3684-3685); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Bridges

Andorra (French) (833); Hungary (B380); Kosovo (423A); Sierra Leone (5105b); Singapore (2044, 2045-2046, 2046a); Slovenia (1432); Spain (4496); Sweden (2869b, 2869e, 2869f); Turkey (3731); Ukraine (1278)

Castles

Andorra (Spanish) (485); Spain (4496, 4501); Syria (1831); Ukraine (1239b, 1247, 1260)

Lighthouses

Sierra Leone (5059, 5079); Turkey (3711); Ukraine (1259a, 1266)

Windmills

Ukraine (1282)

Art

Italy (3658-3659); Saudi Arabia (1496); Spain (4492); Sweden (2869e, 2869f); Ukraine (1259c)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Singapore (2026-2031, 2032-2037); Spain (4505); Ukraine (1277, 1282); Uruguay (2734b)

Children’s Art

Kazakhstan (941); Singapore (2051-2055); Spain (4493); Sudan (712)

Paintings

Kosovo (409D); Peru (1988, 1997); Sierra Leone (5055c, 5064, 5065, 5084, 5085, 5109b, 5109c); Slovenia (1442-1446); Sri Lanka (2248); Switzerland (B811); Thailand (3095-3098); Ukraine (1238, 1239, 1258, 1281); United States (5594-5597, 5594a-5597); Viet Nam (3684-3685)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Singapore (2056, 2057a); Sri Lanka (2260); Tunisia (1749); Turkey (3700-3703); Ukraine (1279); Uruguay (2733)

Nudes

Sierra Leone (5064d); Ukraine (1283f)

Sculpture & Statues

Canada (3286, 3286a); Kazakhstan (940, 947b); Kosovo (455-456); Peru (1993); Sierra Leone (5109d, 5127); Singapore (2046a); Spain (4498, 4500); Switzerland (B812); Syria (1820); Ukraine (1259b, 1272); Uzbekistan (921); Viet Nam (3673, 3675-3677)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Moldova (1063, 1063a); Saudi Arabia (1494); Sierra Leone (5060, 5061a, 5062a, 5080, 5088, 5089, 5090, 5091, 5092, 5106, 5124); Singapore (2029, 2050); Sri Lanka (2264, 2265a); Uruguay (2729)

Parachutes

Sierra Leone (5107a)

Bicycles

Hungary (4590); Singapore (2015, 2053, 2055c); Slovenia (1425); Sri Lanka (2265, 2265a); Sweden (2869b, 2869f); Turkey (3731)

Black Americans

Sierra Leone (5053a)

Children

Andorra (Spanish) (488); Ascension (1232); Bahamas (1525); Falkland Islands (1291); Kazakhstan (941, 944); Peru (1996, 2005); Sierra Leone (5064a, 5064d, 5103b, 5103c, 5121); Singapore (2018, 2020, 2032, 2033, 2035, 2036, 2037, 2041, 2051-2055); Spain (4505); Sri Lanka (2255, 2255a, 2260); Sudan (712a, 712d); Sweden (2866j, 2868b, 2868f); Syria (1818); Thailand (3087-3090); Turkey (3732); Ukraine (1261, 1283); Uruguay (2734b); Viet Nam (3661, 3665-3668, 3690); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Coins & Currency

Italy (3660); Spain (4496)

Endangered Species

Faroe Islands (784-785); Hungary (4594); Slovenia (1440-1441); Sri Lanka (2228-2247); Ukraine (1267)

Europa

Faroe Islands (784-785); Hungary (4594); Kazakhstan (946); Moldova (1062-1063, 1063a); Slovenia (1440-1441); Sweden (2867); Switzerland (1807-1808); Turkey (3708); Ukraine (1252)

Explorers

Sierra Leone (5057, 5077)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Germany (B1176-B1179, B1179a); Singapore (2010-2013, 2013a); Slovenia (1430); Spain (4505); Thailand (3086, 3086a); Ukraine (1264); Uruguay (2735); Wallis & Futuna Islands (830)

Famous People

Peru Mohandas K. Gandhi (2000); Seychelles Mohandas K. Gandhi (907); Sierra Leone George H. W. Bush (5088-5092); Turkey Kemal Atatürk (3695, 3704, 3705-3707, 3738-3739); Viet Nam Ho Chi Minh (3659, 3664), Lenin (3663)

Royalty

Ascension (1232-1237); Bahamas (1525-1530); Falkland Islands (1291-1296); Faroe Islands (782-783); Saudi Arabia (1479, 1485); Sierra Leone (5056, 5064a, 5076); Thailand (3109); Tristan da Cunha (1209-1214)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (Spanish) (487); Faroe Islands (779-781); Hungary (4594b); Kazakhstan (941, 947); Kosovo (407C-407D); Moldova (1063a); Sierra Leone (5046, 5047, 5065b, 5066, 5067, 5085, 5101, 5119); Singapore (2010-2013, 2013a); Slovenia (1430); Spain (4495, 4505); Sri Lanka (2237, 2257, 2259a, 2266-2267, 2267a); Sweden (2864, 2864f, 2866, 2869e, 2869f); Tajikistan (540, 542); Thailand (3086, 3086a, 3091); Turkey (3700, 3715); Ukraine (1245, 1259, 1263, 1264, 1279, 1281); United States (5583, 5583a, 5585, 5585a, 5587, 5587a, 5589, 5589a, 5592, 5592a); Uruguay (2733b, 2733e, 2735); Wallis & Futuna Islands (830)

Land Mammals: Cats

Sierra Leone (5064d); Singapore (2021, 2023, 2046a); Slovenia (1440); Spain (4500); Sri Lanka (2224, 2259a, 2262, 2263, 2265a); Sweden (2864b, 2864f, 2866d); Thailand (3087); Turkey (3700); Ukraine (1239, 1283d)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Ascension (1235); Bahamas (1525); Sweden (2863, 2863f, 2866a); Tajikistan (542); Thailand (3086a, 3088); Turkey (3697-3699); Ukraine (1262)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Germany (3205-3206, 3206a); Singapore (2022); Sri Lanka (2248, 2254, 2254a, 2255, 2255a, 2256, 2257, 2259, 2259a)

Land Mammals: Horses

Italy (3660); Kazakhstan (944, 945, 946, 947); Moldova (1063a); Saudi Arabia (1485); Sierra Leone (5055a, 5082, 5104, 5122); Spain (4501); Turkey (3700, 3703, 3708); Ukraine (1250, 1263, 1272, 1279, 1283); United States (5590, 5590a); Viet Nam (3670)

Sea Mammals

Sierra Leone (5093, 5094, 5111, 5112); Ukraine (1249)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Sierra Leone (5101c)

Birds

Faroe Islands (784-785); Germany (3205-3206, 3206a, B1177); Hungary (4594a); Kazakhstan (947); Peru (2005); St. Martin (190); Saudi Arabia (1477); Seychelles (907); Sierra Leone (5048, 5049, 5050, 5057a, 5057c, 5058d, 5059a, 5068, 5069, 5070, 5077, 5079, 5088b, 5088c, 5092, 5095, 5096, 5113, 5114, 5122); Singapore (2047, 2056, 2057a); Slovenia (1427, 1432, 1441, 1445); Spain (4495, 4501); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b, 2242, 2261, 2262, 2264, 2265a, 2266-2267, 2267a); Sudan (712a, 712b, 712c, 712g, 712h, 712i); Surinam (1623); Sweden (2866a, 2866e, 2866h, 2868b, 2866f, 2869e, 2869f); Syria (1815); Tajikistan (540); Thailand (3086a, 3089); Turkey (3700, 3721-3723, 3730, 3735); Ukraine (1242, 1246, 1266d, 1267, 1279, 1283); United States (5584, 5584a, 5586, 5586a, 5588, 5588a, 5591, 5591a, UX648, UY55); Uruguay (2733e, 2734d); Vatican City (1749, 1753); Viet Nam (3659, 3671); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Insects

Hungary (4595); Moldova (1064); Sierra Leone (5097, 5103, 5115, 5121); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b); Sweden (2867); Uruguay (2730)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Hungary (4595); St. Martin (190); Sierra Leone (5098, 5116); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b, 2239, 2260); Sweden (2868d, 2868f); Switzerland (1807-1808)

Fish & Fishing

Italy (3659); Kazakhstan (948); Saudi Arabia (1481, 1484); Seychelles (907); Sierra Leone (5099, 5117); Singapore (2020); Spain (4495); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b, 2244, 2245, 2246); Sweden (2869b, 2869c, 2869f); Tajikistan (541); Thailand (3090)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Saudi Arabia (1481, 1484); Sierra Leone (5099, 5117); Singapore (2020); Spain (4495); Sri Lanka (2247)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b, 2233); Turkey (3728)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Kazakhstan (947); Seychelles (907); Singapore (2024); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b, 2228, 2230, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2241, 2243); Sweden (2867); Turkey (3713)

Other Terrestrial Life

Saudi Arabia (1480); Sri Lanka (2231, 2262-2265, 2265a); Viet Nam (3661-3662)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Sierra Leone (5052, 5072, 5100, 5118)

Fire Fighting

Sierra Leone (5061, 5081); Syria (1837)

Flags

Andorra (Spanish) (487); Faroe Islands (782); Kazakhstan (941); Peru (2005); Seychelles (907); Sierra Leone (5056a, 5057a, 5060, 5076, 5080, 5088-5092, 5107a, 5107d, 5123, 5125); Singapore (2029, 2038, 2046a, 2047-2050, 2059); South Africa (F5); Spain (4487, 4488); Sri Lanka (2224, 2262, 2265a); Sudan (712c, 712d, 712i); Switzerland (1804); Tajikistan (539a); Turkey (3704, 3705-3707, 3716, 3733, 3736, 3737); Ukraine (1241); Vatican City (1753, 1754); Viet Nam (3659, 3663, 3670, 3671, 3679-3682); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Flora

Peru (1996); Seychelles (907); Singapore (2031); Sri Lanka (2219, 2219a, 2223b, 2232); Sudan (712a, 712b, 712d); Turkey (3727); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Flowers

Ascension (1235, 1237); Canada (3281-3285, 3285a); Faroe Islands (783); Hungary (4594a, 4595); Italy (3659); Kosovo (409D); Moldova (1064); Peru (1991, 2005); St. Martin (190); Saudi Arabia (1478, 1485); Sierra Leone (5049, 5054b, 5069, 5074, 5097, 5098, 5115, 5116); Singapore (2010-2013, 2013a, 2023, 2026, 2056, 2057a); Slovenia (1422, 1430, 1433-1436, 1443); Spain (4485); Sri Lanka (2214, 2215, 2216, 2217, 2217a, 2218, 2219a, 2220, 2221, 2222, 2223, 2223a, 2223b, 2229, 2240, 2260, 2263, 2265a); Sudan (712e); Surinam (1625); Sweden (2867, 2868a, 2868, 2868f, 2869e, 2869f); Syria (1814, 1820); Thailand (3098, 3104, 3105); Turkey (3715, 3717-3718, 3719, 3734, O398-O403); Ukraine (1253-1254, 1253a-1254a, 1277, 1279); Uruguay (2730, 2733); Vatican City (1753); Viet Nam (3664); Wallis & Futuna Islands (830)

Flowers: Orchids

Peru (1992); Sierra Leone (5102, 5120); Singapore (2049); Sri Lanka (2236)

Flowers: Roses

Sierra Leone (5054b, 5074); Viet Nam (3660)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Andorra (Spanish) (490); Faroe Islands (779); Germany (B1176, B177, B1179, B1179a); Peru (2002b); Sierra Leone (5109d, 5127); Singapore (2020); Slovenia (1432, 1438); Spain (4486, 4491, 4497a); Sudan (712e, 712j); Switzerland (1809, 1811, 1812a); Thailand (3086a); Turkey (3716a); Ukraine (1259); Viet Nam (3672, 3692-3695)

Gastronomy and Prepared Foods

Italy (3657, 3662, 3663); Moldova (1065-1066); Peru (2002); Singapore (2020, 2031); Slovenia (1418, 1438, 1446); Spain (4497); Switzerland (1809, 1812, 1812a); Turkey (3716, B333); Uzbekistan (922-923); Viet Nam (3692-3695)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Kazakhstan (939); Singapore (2027); Ukraine (1280)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Peru (2005); Seychelles (907); Slovenia (1425); Ukraine (1239, 1245-1250, 1259, 1279); Vatican City (1753)

Judaica

Germany (3201)

Maps & Globes

Andorra (Spanish) (490); Faroe Islands (778); Kazakhstan (946); Moldova (1062-1063, 1063a); Saudi Arabia (1479a, 1489, 1490, 1491); Sierra Leone (5057d, 5077, 5087, 5103c, 5103d, 5121); Singapore (2046a, 2047-2050, 2058-2061); Slovenia (1428, 1432); South Africa (F5); Spain (4493, 4502, 4502e); Sri Lanka (2257-2259, 2259a, 2260, 2265, 2265a); Sudan (712a, 712g, 712i, 712j); Syria (1814, 1816, 1824, 1828); Tunisia (1746); Turkey (3695, 3708, 3732, 3738); Vatican City (1753); Viet Nam (3661-3662, 3670); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Masks

Andorra (Spanish) (488); Andorra (French) (832); Spain (4495); Sri Lanka (2262, 2265, 2265a); Viet Nam (3661-3662)

Military

Faroe Islands (782-783); Kazakhstan (941); Sierra Leone (5055a, 5060, 5080, 5088a, 5089, 5090, 5091, 5106d, 5124); Singapore (2029, 2038-2042, 2050); Sri Lanka (2262, 2265a); Syria (1817, 1820, 1822); Tajikistan (539); Tristan da Cunha (1213); Turkey (3695); Ukraine (1241, 1243, 1244, 1257, 1264, 1268-1269, 1270-1272, 1286); United States (5593, 5593a); Viet Nam (3661, 3670, 3679-3682)

Motor Vehicles

Hungary (4591, 4592); Kazakhstan (939); Saudi Arabia (1489b, 1489c, 1489e); Sierra Leone (5061b, 5061d, 5062d, 5081); Singapore (2017, 2043-2044); Spain (4494d); Ukraine (1268-1269); Viet Nam (3673)

Automobiles

Peru (2005); Saudi Arabia (1480, 1489d); Sierra Leone (5061c, 5081); Singapore (2014, 2019, 2043-2044, 2052, 2055b); Slovenia (1432); Spain (4494d); Sweden (2869b, 2869f); Ukraine (1260)

Motorcycles

Andorra (French) (834); Saudi Arabia (1489); Sierra Leone (5062b); Singapore (2018)

Mushrooms

Sierra Leone (5051, 5071)

Nobel Prize

Sierra Leone (5058, 5078, 5086-5087)

Performing Arts

Dance

Canada (3289-3291, 3290a, 3291a); Falkland Islands (1291); Ukraine (1262)

Music

Andorra (Spanish) (486); Kazakhstan (937, 940, 943); Kosovo (420A); Sierra Leone (5053, 5054, 5073, 5074); Slovenia (1437); Spain (4491); Sri Lanka (2226, 2227, 2256); Sweden (2869e, 2869f); Turkey (3700, B332); Ukraine (1240, 1261, 1274, 1283a); Uruguay (2728, 2733); Vatican City (1752)

Music: Rock Stars

Sierra Leone (5054d, 5074)

Movies, Television & Stars

Germany (3205-3206, 3206a); Hungary (4589); Italy (3665); Sierra Leone (5056b, 5076); Ukraine (1277); Uruguay (2734)

Theater

Ukraine (1251, 1274)

Petroleum

Kazakhstan (947)

Philately

Hungary (B380); Ukraine (1264)

Railroads

Germany (3207-3208); Kazakhstan (944); Saudi Arabia (1490); Sierra Leone (5062c, 5075, 5082, 5105, 5123); Spain (4490, 4503); Sweden (2869b, 2869f); Switzerland (1805); Ukraine (1278)

Red Cross

Singapore (2050)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (485, 487); Canada (3288, 3288a); Faroe Islands (767-768, 768a); Italy (3658-3859, 3861); Kazakhstan (946, 947b); Moldova (1067); Peru (1997); Saudi Arabia (1475, 1476); Sierra Leone (5064b, 5084); Slovenia (1432, 1444); Spain (4502, 4502e); Sri Lanka (2248, 2249-2251, 2251a, 2253-2255, 2253a-2255a, 2256, 2260, 2263, 2265a); Sudan (712b); Tajikistan (539a); Thailand (3095-3098, 3099-3102, 3104-3107); Turkey (3708, 3719-3720, 3733, 3734, 3737, B332); Ukraine (1238, 1249, 1279, 1283); Vatican City (1754); Viet Nam (3671, 3675-3677, 3685)

Christmas

Andorra (Spanish) (486); Peru (1988); Sierra Leone (5065, 5085); Slovenia (1417-1418); Sri Lanka (2266-2267, 2267a); Sweden (2865-2866); Ukraine (1261, 1283c); Uruguay (2733); Vatican City (1755-1757, 1756a)

Popes

Vatican City (1749, 1753, 1755, 1756a, 1757a)

Science & Technology

Sierra Leone (5058, 5078); Slovenia (1437); Sri Lanka (2252); Surinam (1624); Turkey (3736); Viet Nam (3672)

Archaeology

Peru (1993, 1994, 1995); Syria (1835b); Turkey (3709, 3710, 3711, 3712); Ukraine (1259b, 1264)

Astronomy

Sierra Leone (5109, 5127); Turkey (3724-3725); Uzbekistan (920)

Computers & Mathematics

Germany (3209); Singapore (2031); Slovenia (1439); Sri Lanka (2260); Turkey (3727-3730)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (831); Faroe Islands (775-776, 776a); Italy (3661); Kazakhstan (947a); Saudi Arabia (1477); Spain (4497); Sri Lanka (2217a, 2219a, 2223a; Switzerland (1810, 1812a); Turkey (3713); Ukraine (1259, 1279)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Sri Lanka (2219a); Sweden (2868c, 2868f); Ukraine (1239d)

Medicine

Canada (3287, 3287a); Saudi Arabia (1480c); Sierra Leone (5078, 5103, 5121); Singapore (2050); Sri Lanka (2249-2251, 2251a); Syria (1811, 1819); Viet Nam (3687)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Andorra (Spanish) (488); Andorra (French) (832); Saudi Arabia (1476, 1480, 1495); Singapore (2032-2037); Spain (4495); Sri Lanka (2262-2265, 2265a); Ukraine (1244); Viet Nam (3661-3662)

Ships & Watercraft

Faroe Islands (782); Peru (1996); Seychelles (907); Sierra Leone (5057b, 5057c, 5060, 5080, 5089, 5090); Singapore (2016, 2044, 2059); Slovenia (1432); Spain (4501); Sri Lanka (2257, 2259a); Sweden (2869b, 2869c, 2869d, 2869f); Thailand (3096); Turkey (3708); Ukraine (1258, 1283a); Vatican City (1753); Viet Nam (3670, 3679-3682, 3691)

Space

Kazakhstan (937, 942); Sierra Leone (5063, 5083, 5107, 5108, 5125, 5126)

Sports

Saudi Arabia (1485, 1489); Singapore (2021); Slovenia (1425); Sweden (2869a, 2869f); Switzerland (1804); Turkey (3731)

Basketball

Kosovo (423A)

Golf

Sierra Leone (5107b)

Olympics

Switzerland (1803)

Soccer

Italy (3665); Spain (4487, 4489); Uruguay (2731)

Stamps On Stamps

Moldova (1063a); Syria (1812)

Telecommunications

Kazakhstan (937); Saudi Arabia (1493); Singapore (2029, 2031); Sri Lanka (2214-2223, 2217a, 2219a, 2223a, 2223b); Turkey (3714)

Textiles

Faroe Islands (767-768, 768a); Seychelles (907); Singapore (2056. 2057a); Slovenia (1429); Tunisia (1749); Turkey (O398-O403, O404-O408); Ukraine (1283)

Native Costumes

Andorra (Spanish) (489); Kazakhstan (936, 937, 944, 945); Peru (1987, 1995, 1996, 2002a); Saudi Arabia (1489); Sri Lanka (2227, 2248, 2249-2251, 2251a, 2253-2255, 2253a-2255a, 2256, 2260); Sudan (712a); Syria (1814); Thailand (3095-3098); Turkey (3732, B332); Ukraine (1262, 1279c, 1280, 1283)

Toys & Games

Thailand (3091); Viet Nam (3665-3668)

Chess

Germany (3209); Sierra Leone (5110, 5128)

United Nations

Andorra (Spanish) (485); Kazakhstan (938); Singapore (2047-2050); Spain (4496); Turkey (3732); Wallis & Futuna Islands (828)

Universal Postal Union

Saudi Arabia (1480); Syria (1824)

Wine

Italy (3657); Spain (4486, 4499)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (488, 490); Ascension (1232-1237); Bahamas (1525-1530); Canada (3289b, 3291, 3291a); Falkland Islands (1291-1296); Faroe Islands (780, 782-783); Germany (B1176-B1179, B1179a); Italy (3665); Kazakhstan (940, 941, 944); Kosovo (409D, 420A); Peru (1996, 1997, 2002a, 2005); Sierra Leone (5053a, 5054, 5055d, 5056b, 5056d, 5058, 5064d, 5074, 5075, 5076, 5078, 5084, 5090, 5092, 5103d, 5104b, 5121, 5122); Singapore (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2027, 2031, 2041, 2042, 2048, 2051, 2055a); Slovenia (1443); Spain (4492, 4501, 4504); Sri Lanka (2249, 2251a, 2262, 2263, 2264, 2265a); Sudan (712c, 712e, 712g); Sweden (2869e, 2869f); Switzerland (1804); Syria (1814, 1818); Thailand (3095, 3097, 3098, 3106, 3109); Tristan da Cunha (1209-1214); Ukraine (1259b, 1262, 1279c, 1280, 1283); Uruguay (2734, 2737); Vatican City (1753); Viet Nam (3661, 3685)

Writers & Literature

Andorra (Spanish) (491); Kazakhstan (936); Sierra Leone (5055, 5075); Ukraine (1274, 1275, 1276a); Uruguay (2728); Uzbekistan (920, 921); Viet Nam (3691)

Journalism

Saudi Arabia (1491); Spain (4484); Tunisia (1746, 1748)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Kosovo (243Ab), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.