Donate your used stamps to a good cause

Dec 29, 2015, 7 AM

By Colin Sallee

1. Recycle your stamps, help the blind

There’s no better time than the holiday season to give back, and you can donate the stamps used on your now-opened Christmas packages to a great cause.

The London-based Royal National Institute Blind People’s Christmas Stamp Appeal is encouraging folks to send in their stamps as part of an effort to raise money for the RNIB, which is "a leading source of information on sight loss and the issues affecting blind and partially sighted people," according to its website.

“It doesn't matter if they've already been used, or if they're first or second class stamps — we can use them all to raise funds. We raise even more from overseas stamps. We also collect first day covers, presentation packs and albums,” the RNIB website reads. “Stamps are sorted by volunteers — they are usually sold by weight, but if we can identify any valuable stamps they can be sold for a higher price. We expect to receive around £10 for one kilogram of British stamps, and up to £15 for a kilogram of overseas stamps.”

Check out RNIB's website for more information.

2. Stamp printer purchased

USPS spokesman Mark Saunders told Linn’s Stamp News that CCL Label of Clinton, S.C., has purchased longtime stamp printer Sennett Security Products and its Banknote Corporation of America operation.

Here's what that means for stamp collectors.

3. Scarce offer from Harmer-Schau

“Harmer-Schau Auction Galleries of Petaluma, Calif., will hold its Jan. 8-10 worldwide philatelic auction in Fullerton, Calif., near Anaheim. The public auction is taking place at the Howard Johnson Hotel and Conference Center, 222 W. Houston Ave., in Fullerton. The sale will include 1,635 lots in three sessions.”

Check out the rare stamps that will be a part of it.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: