Tip of the week: United States Vintage Seed Packets block of 10

Mint never-hinged blocks of 10 of the United States 2013 nondenominated (46¢) Vintage Seed Packets forever stamps (Scott 4763a) are in demand and a good buy in the $15-to-$20 price range.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller



On April 5, 2013, the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of 10 nondenominated (46¢) Vintage Seed Packets forever stamps (Scott 4754-4763).

The stamp designs feature garden flowers as they were depicted on vintage seed packets.

The stamps were issued in double-sided booklets of 20 (Scott 4763b), with eight stamps on one side and 12 on the other. They are generally collected as a mint block of 10 (Scott 4763a).

The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint never-hinged block of 10 at $12 and the booklet of 20 at $24.

As with many modern se-tenant issues, most dealers did not stock this issue in depth while the stamps were available from the Postal Service.

Dealers are currently paying more than postage value for blocks of 10, and they are very tough to find in quantity. If you missed it, the mint block of 10 is well worth acquiring at $15 to $20.