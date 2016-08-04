Aug 26, 2016, 3 PM

The insignia of the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail is featured in this Sept. 4 postmark from Fort Howard, Md.

By Michael Baadke

Defenders Day is a Maryland state holiday that takes place each year on Sept. 12. It commemorates the 1814 Battle of Baltimore and the successful defense of Fort McHenry against attacking British forces in the War of 1812.

The sight of the American flag flying over the fort after the battle inspired Francis Scott Key to write the poem that became The Star-Spangled Banner.

This year’s commemoration includes the Sept. 9-11 Star-Spangled weekend in Baltimore and at Fort McHenry.

Fort Howard, Md., is the site from which the British Army and the Royal Navy launched the attack, and this year the community is offering a Defenders Day postmark that includes the American flag and a representation of the fort.

To obtain this postmark, address your requests to:

DEFENDERS DAY Station, Postmaster, 9200 Howard Ave., Fort Howard, MD 21052-9998, Sept. 4.

The following cancels also are available:

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK DED Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Theodore Roosevelt portrait, “Quarter Launch,” “ATB 34.”)

AMERICA’S BEAUTIFUL NATIONAL PARKS Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Trees and American flag, circular marking with buffalo, “Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” 11 stars outside circle.)

MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Aug. 25. (Adult holding hand of child overlooking scenic park view, “Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Celebrating the 100th birthday of America’s national parks.”)

“THE ORGANIC ACT” WASHINGTON, DC DED Station, Philatelic Clerk, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, Aug. 25. (Eagle head with “NPS,” Woodrow Wilson signature, “Centennial.”)

ALASKA STATE FAIR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Palmer, AK 99645-9998, Aug. 25. (Cartoon bee, “Happy,” Alaska State Fair 2016.”)

USS HOUSTON SSN-713 INACTIVATION Station, Postmaster, 602 Pacific Ave., Bremerton, WA 98382-9998, Aug. 26. (Outline of Texas, star indicating location of Houston, silhouette of submarine.)

SPRAKERS Station, Postmaster, 582 Sprakers Road, Sprakers, NY 12166-9998, Aug. 27. (Profile silhouette representing American Indian, Betsy Ross flag with 13 stars in circle, “235th anniversary of the Currytown Raids.”)

CENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 1701 El Nido, Diablo, CA 94528-9800, Sept. 1. (Mountain, sun, large building, “Diablo 1916-2016.”)

CELEBRATE OLDSMAR CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 3905 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677-9998, Sept. 2. (Large “100” with “Oldsmar Florida” lettering in first zero, pier, flying bird.)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions:

ALCATRAZ ISLAND Station, Postmaster, Box 880066, San Francisco, CA 94188-0066, Aug. 14. (Pelican standing, Golden Gate Bridge in distant background, “Alcatraz is Spanish for Pelican,” “82nd Anniversary.”)

AMERICOVER YOSEMITE Station, Postmaster, 800 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Falls Church, VA 22046-3199, Aug. 19. (Bear, mountains, trees, cloud.)

2016 USCS CONVENTION Station, Postmaster, 800 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Falls Church, VA 22046-3199, Aug. 19-21. (Centennial patch with “USCG Aviation Centennial,” biplane, three winged insignias, four stars, “1916 2016.”)

AMERICOVER YELLOWSTONE Station, Postmaster, 800 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Falls Church, VA 22046-3199, Aug. 20. (Buffalo, Old Faithful geyser, scenery, clouds.)

SODA FOUNTAIN Station, Postmaster, 800 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Falls Church, VA 22046-3199, Aug. 21. (Banana split and two other soda fountain desserts.)

AMERICOVER SMOKY MOUNTAINS Station, Postmaster, 800 W. Broad St., Suite 102, Falls Church, VA 22046-3199, Aug. 21. (Large bird, mountains, clouds, tree.)

CLAWS AND PAWS Station, Retail, 1720 Market St., Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, Aug. 24. (White cat, black dog).

GILLETTE, WYOMING Station, Postmaster, 311 S. Kendrick, Gillette, WY 82716-9998, Aug. 27. (Man’s portrait, silhouette of man on horse, railroad engine, “Celebrating 125 years.”)

DORADO Station, San Juan Stamps Office, 585 Avenue FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9998, Aug. 31. (Building with porch, “Celebrating 100 years of the father of Dorado paintings, Development of rural services, 100 anos centenario Marcos Juan Algeria.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

