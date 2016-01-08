US Stamps
A stamp that comes 'wet' and 'dry'; worldwide stamp cost files updated: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Monday Morning Brief | United States upcoming stamps: January will be a busy month for the United States Postal Service. Aside from the Quilled Paper Heart Love stamp and Botanical Art booklet stamps that had already been announced, there will be a new Forever-rate flag design, to be issued in booklets and coils, as well as a 10¢ Pear stamp.
4. 1920 Germania with rare quatrefoil watermark tops $65,000 in Aix-Phila auction: One of the things keeping the stamp hobby vibrant and exciting is the continuous discovery of new varieties, even on stamps that are almost a century old.
3. Tip of the week: United States Vintage Seed Packets block of 10: As with many modern se-tenant issues, most dealers did not stock this issue in depth while the stamps were available from the Postal Service.
2. The ever-expanding universe of new stamp issues: We have updated our files on worldwide new issues and their costs, and added the chart for 2014. It can only be found on Linns.com.
1. Liberty series $1 Patrick Henry comes ‘wet’ and ‘dry’: When managing editor Charles Snee was a budding collector, back in the mid-1970s, he longed to add the $1 Patrick Henry and $5 Alexander Hamilton stamps to his collection.
