Back-of-the-book is in and this is one of most popular areas: Tip of the Week

Sep 2, 2016, 5 AM

The 1895 United States $5 Clio newspaper stamp (Scott PR121) is in demand and a good buy at 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Back-of-the-book is where it’s at in the U.S. stamp market at present. And one of the most popular areas of back-of-the-book collecting is newspaper stamps.

Don’t expect to approach completion in this area unless you have big bucks to spend. Most of the stamps issued before 1895 are quite expensive. However, the last set of 1895-97 on paper watermarked double-line “USPS” and perforated gauge 12 (Scott PR114-PR125) is in reach of most collectors.

We like the $5 Clio newspaper stamp (Scott PR121). In Greek mythology, Clio was the muse of history. In the stamp design, she is seen robed and bearing her scroll in her left hand and a pen or stylus in her right hand. Who knew that history was right-handed?

The 2016 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the $5 Clio stamp at $40 in unused original gum condition, $100 in mint never-hinged condition, $175 in used condition, and $13.50 in no gum condition. It is a good buy at Scott catalog value in the condition that you prefer and can afford.

