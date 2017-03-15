World Stamps

Well-designed website provides information about Britain’s stamps from 1840 to 2017

May 18, 2017, 9 AM

Computers and Stamps — By William F. Sharpe

Collectors of British stamps can find a wealth of information at the website CollectGBstamps. This comprehensive site is well-organized and contains many philatelic links.

You can view all stamps issued by Great Britain at the site. Scroll down on the right column of the home page to select a year of interest (from 1840 to 2017) or search for an item of interest.

Clicking on the small image shown will display a larger view of the stamp. Many of the stamp issues include a link to the Wikipedia article about that subject.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

My search for “Babbage” gave me two results. Neither stamp shows a good picture of Charles Babbage.

The first one, the 22-penny stamp in Great Britain’s 1999 set honoring scientific achievements (Scott 1361), includes numbers on Babbage’s head.

Want to learn more about CollectGBstamps?

William F. Sharpe offers a full breakdown of the website, featuring an in-depth look at the ins and outs of the site, as well as various ways to maximize its efficiency. The site features blogs that offer a fascinating assortment of content for collectors to dive into. Subscribe to Linn’s Stamp News to read all about it!

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Stamps

Mar 15, 2017, 1 PM

BNAPS website is a must-see for all collectors of Canada’s stamps

World Stamps

Jan 19, 2017, 2 PM

Navigating the International Society of World Wide Stamp Collectors website

US Stamps

Apr 11, 2017, 12 PM

StampSmarter website offers a multitude of tools for collectors

Headlines