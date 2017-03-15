Well-designed website provides information about Britain’s stamps from 1840 to 2017

May 18, 2017, 9 AM

Two British stamps honoring Charles Babbage were found by searching on the CollectGBStamps website. Great Britain issued the first stamp in 1999, and the second one in 2010.

Computers and Stamps — By William F. Sharpe

Collectors of British stamps can find a wealth of information at the website CollectGBstamps. This comprehensive site is well-organized and contains many philatelic links.

You can view all stamps issued by Great Britain at the site. Scroll down on the right column of the home page to select a year of interest (from 1840 to 2017) or search for an item of interest.

Clicking on the small image shown will display a larger view of the stamp. Many of the stamp issues include a link to the Wikipedia article about that subject.

My search for “Babbage” gave me two results. Neither stamp shows a good picture of Charles Babbage.

The first one, the 22-penny stamp in Great Britain’s 1999 set honoring scientific achievements (Scott 1361), includes numbers on Babbage’s head.

