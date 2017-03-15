World Stamps
Well-designed website provides information about Britain’s stamps from 1840 to 2017
Computers and Stamps — By William F. Sharpe
Collectors of British stamps can find a wealth of information at the website CollectGBstamps. This comprehensive site is well-organized and contains many philatelic links.
You can view all stamps issued by Great Britain at the site. Scroll down on the right column of the home page to select a year of interest (from 1840 to 2017) or search for an item of interest.
Clicking on the small image shown will display a larger view of the stamp. Many of the stamp issues include a link to the Wikipedia article about that subject.
My search for “Babbage” gave me two results. Neither stamp shows a good picture of Charles Babbage.
The first one, the 22-penny stamp in Great Britain’s 1999 set honoring scientific achievements (Scott 1361), includes numbers on Babbage’s head.
