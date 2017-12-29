World Stamps
Australia’s indigenous tribes on stamps: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Feb. 12 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Jan. 29. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Jan. 27. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
People and culture of Australia’s indigenous tribes depicted on stamps
Over the years, Australia’s postal administration has issued many stamps that make it possible to learn more about the indigenous Australians. Stamps Down Under columnist Janet Klug explores some of these stamps.
Understanding fraudulent mail
Modern U.S. Mail columnist Tony Wawrukiewicz discusses how officials intercepted and returned fraudulent mail.
In polar philately, ‘To strive to seek, to find and not to yield’
The greatest tragic figure of the heroic age of Antarctic exploration (circa 1897-1922) was undoubtedly Capt. Robert Falcon Scott, a man not well known in America but seared into the collective imagination of several generations in Britain. Great Britain Philately columnist Matthew Healey looks at philatelic items related to Scott’s story.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction