US Stamps
USPS issued Byodo-In Temple stamped envelope Jan. 21
By Michael Baadke
On Jan. 21, the United States Postal Service issued a $6.70 Byodo-In Temple Priority Mail stamped envelope for flat-rate service.
The new stamped envelope was issued with no advance notice from the Postal Service.
It is similar to previous stamped envelopes that have reproduced the design of a newly issued Priority Mail-rate stamp, such as the $6.65 Liliuokalani Gardens Priority Mail stamped envelope issued Jan. 22, 2017 (Scott U695).
The Postal Service sells the new unused envelope only in packs of five, 10 or 25. The cost is the total face value of the postage only: $33.50 for the pack of five (USPS item No. 232805), $67 for the pack of 10 (item 232810), and $167.50 for the pack of 25 (item 232825).
The Postal Service is also offering a single first-day cover of the stamped envelope for $7.14 (item 232816).
Customers who order prepaid Priority Mail envelopes online also receive USPS tracking labels with their shipment, according to the Postal Service.
Technical details for the $6.70 Byodo-In stamped envelope were not immediately available from the Postal Service. The similar 2017 $6.65 Liliuokalani Gardens stamped envelope was printed by Bell Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D.
