2025 Great American Stamp Show in Illinois

Jan 25, 2023, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Schaumburg, Ill., will host the 2025 Great American Stamp Show, the American Philatelic Society announced in a Jan. 25 press release.

The show will take place Aug. 14-17, 2025, at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

The show hotel will be the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, which is connected to the convention center. The hotel and convention center are approximately 18 miles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

“Schaumburg was selected over Las Vegas after polling APS dealers, with greater support over Las Vegas,” the APS said.

The APS also announced that Boston 2026 World Expo will be the location for the APS annual meeting.

The 12th international philatelic exhibition of the United States, Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center.

Boston 2026 will also host the APS Champion of Champions competition, the APS said.

“The Champion of Champions is the most notable exhibiting competition in the United States, selecting among the grand award winners in the World Series of Philately,” the APS said.

