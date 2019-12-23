A surprising number of stamp stores still dot the United States

The America’s Stamp Stop store in Berkley, Mich., complete with a mural on the building, is one of more than 84 stamp stores in the United States. Photographs courtesy of Phillip D. Williams.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In my Philatelic Foreword column in the June 16 issue of Linn's, I asked, “How Many brick-and-mortar stamp stores still exist?”

I received a significant number of responses and have created a list that includes 84 brick-and-mortar stamp stores. [Updated on Dec. 23, 2019]

I received many kind notes from store owners, too.

I likely overlooked a couple of locations in this list, or they weren’t brought to my attention. I apologize if I left anyone out, and encourage updates to this list be sent by email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention at Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

I plan to update this page accordingly.

United States Stamp Stores

ARIZONA

A to Z Stamps, 430 E. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ 85282; www.worldwidestamps.com.

B.J.'s Stamps and Coins, 6342 W. Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 85308; www.bjstampsandcoins.com.

CALIFORNIA

Briggs and Coops, 21 E. Redlands Blvd., Redlands, CA 92373.

Coast Philatelics, 1113 Baker St., Suite D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Coin Depot, 2240 D St., La Verne, CA 91750.

Conejo Valley Stamp and Coin, 2637 Townsgate Road #100, Westlake Village, CA 91361; www.conejocoin.com.

Fischer-Wolk Philatelics, 22762 Aspan St., # 211, Lake Forest, CA 92630.

Harold Brosius Stamp and Coin, 2105 Main St., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

John Elphege LaRiviere Stamps and Coins, 3912 Portola Drive, Suite 3, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

Mr. Z's Vogt Stamps, 1301 Broadway, Burlingame, CA 94010.

Pacific Stamp Exchange, 866 Grant Ave., Ste. 3, Novato, CA 94945.

Pasadena Coin Co., 1176 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106.

The Stamp Gallery, 2678 N. Main St., Walnut Creek CA 94597; www.stampgallerywc.com.

Treasure Island Stamps and Coins, 3703 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306; www.treasureislandstampsandcoins.com.

Wulff's Stamps Inc., 5350 Commerce Blvd., Suite G, Rohnert Park, CA 94928; www.wulffstamps.com.

CONNECTICUT

Main Street Stamp and Coin, 3832 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614.

Marty’s Stamp and Coin, 161 Boston Post Road, Orange, CT 06477.

Alan Stamp and Coin, 704-744 S. Main St., Woodbury, CT 06798.

DELAWARE

Dutch Country Auctions / The Stamp Center, 4115 Concord Pike, 2nd Floor, Wilmington DE 19803; www.dutchcountryauctions.com.

FLORIDA

All Florida Coin and Stamp, 1339 N. University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.

Browse House Stamps, 1501 Ridgewood Ave., Suite 108, Holly Hill, FL 32117.

New England Stamp, 4987 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34113.

Suncoast Stamp Co., 8520 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Tropical Stamp and Coin, 5170 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308; www.tropicalstamps.com.

HAWAII

Hawaiian Island Stamp and Coin, 1111 Bishop St., #105, Honolulu, HI 96813; www.hawaiianislandstampandcoin.com.

McCully Stamp and Coin, 939 Hau`oli St., Suite 2, Honolulu, HI 96826.

ILLINOIS

Rockford Coin and Stamp Co., 4403 Center Terrace, Rockford, IL 61108; www.rockfordcoin.com.

Stamp King, 7139 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago, IL 60656.

IOWA

Coins Stamps ‘n’ Stuff, 8190 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325; www.coinsstampsnstuffllc.com.

INDIANA

The Stamp Shop, 614 Massachusetts Ave., No. 102, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Village Stamp and Coin, 115 N. Main St., Zionsville, IN 46077.

KANSAS

Advanced Coin and Stamp, 111 N. Chester St., Olathe, KS 66061.

MARYLAND

Geezer’s Tweezers, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208; www.geezerstweezers.com.

Maryland Stamps and Coins; 4803 Saint Elmo Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814; www.marylandstamps.com.

MASSACHUSETTS

Falmouth Stamp and Coin, 11 Town Hall Square, Falmouth, MA 02540; www.coinsandstamps.com.

Greensfield Coin and Stamp, 1 Martin St., Holyoke, MA 01040; www.greensfieldcoin.com.

Kappy's Coin and Stamps, 534 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062; www.kappyscoins.com.

MICHIGAN

America’s Stamp Stop, 3860 12 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072.

Collectors Korner, 218 W. Main St., Lowell, MI 49331.

Honor Stamp and Coin, 4001 U.S. 31 South, Suite D, Traverse City, MI 49685; www.honorcoinandstamp.com.

Sterling Stamps, 455 E. Grand River, Suite 103, Brighton, MI 48116; www.sterlingstamps.com.

MINNESOTA

Golden Valley Stamps and Coins, 2525 Nevada Ave., N. #101, Golden Valley, MN 55427; www.minnstamp.com, www.gvstamps.com.

MISSOURI

David Semsrott Stamps and Vintage Collectibles, Ephemera, 11239 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122; www.davidsemsrott.com.

Main Street Philatelics Inc., 105 S. Commercial St., Branson, MO 65616; www.mainstreet-philatelics.com.

NEBRASKA

Tuva Enterprises, 721 S. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114.

NEVADA

Charleston Stamps, 5708 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Brunelle Stamps and Coins, 25 E Broadway No. 1, Derry, NH 03038.

NEW JERSEY

Bergen Stamps and Collectables, 306 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck, NJ, 07666.

Charles Stamp Shop, 47 Old Post Road, Edison, NJ 08817.

Golden Triangle Stamps and Coins, 141 E. Main St., Ramsey, NJ 07446.

Monmouth Stamp and Coin Shop, 39 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701; www.monmouthstampandcoinshop.com.

Newark Stamp and Coin Exchange, 1067 Springfield Ave., Irvington, NJ 07111.

Trenton Stamp and Coin, 1800 Highway 33, Hamilton Square, NJ, 08690.

NEW MEXICO

ABC Coin and Stamp Co., 3401 San Mateo Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87110.

NEW YORK

Champion Stamp Co., 432 W. 54th St., New York, NY 10019; www.championstamp.com.

Henry Gitner Philatelists Inc., 53 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940; www.hgitner.com.

Huntington Stamp and Coin, 1060 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743; www.huntingtonstampandcoinshop.com.

Jamestown Stamp Co., 117 Cheney St., Jamestown, NY 14701; www.stamp-co.com.

Marlen Stamp and Coins, 156B Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11021; www.marlen-stamps.com.

Suburban Stamps and Coins, 120 Kreischer Road, Syracuse, NY 13212.

OHIO

P&S Stamp Express and John Hickel, 519 S. Otterbein Ave., Westerville, OH 43081; www.pands-stamps.com.

OKLAHOMA

The Alexanders, 2818 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107.

Sooner Stamps and Hummels, 5937 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK 74105.

OREGON

BB Stamps, 395 High St., SE, Pringle Park Plaza, Salem, OR 97301

Bob Burger Stamps, Pringle Park Plaza, 395 High St., SE, Salem, OR 97301.

Panorama Stamp and Coin, 735 SW St. Clair, Portland, OR 97205.

Uptown Stamp Show, 2373 NW Westover Road, Portland, OR 97210; www.uptownstampshow.com.

PENNSYLVANIA

American Philatelic Society, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, PA 16823; www.stamps.org.

Eagle Coin and Stamp Exchange, 146 W. State St. #A, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Richard Friedberg Stamps, 310 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335; www.friedbergstamps.com.

Subway Stamp Shop, 2121 Beale Ave., Altoona, PA 16601; www.subwaystamp.com.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Stamp Shop, 3921 Augusta Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.

TENNESSEE

Foothills Coins and Stamps, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804.

Mel's Stamp & Coins, 85 Buffalo St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

TEXAS

Sam Houston Philatelics, 14780 Memorial Drive, Suite 110, Houston, TX 77079; www.shduck.com, www.shpauctions.com.

UTAH

Anderson Stamp Co., Karl & Beth Anderson, 214 N. University Ave., P.O. Box 51258, Provo, UT 84605.

VIRGINIA

Emerald Ventures LLC, 5315 Lakeside Ave., Richmond, VA 23228; www.evstamps.com.

Kennedy Stamp and Coin, 7059 Brookfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150.

Packard’s Stamp and Rock Shop, 13131 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113.

WASHINGTON

Aurora Stamps, 21016 76th St., Edmonds, WA 98026; www.aurorastamps.com.

Bel-Kirk Stamp Coin and Comics, 11232 120th Ave., NE, Suite 107, Kirkland, WA 98033.

DK Enterprises, 10 NE Silver Pine Drive, #110, Bremerton, WA 98311; www.dickkeiser.com.

Michael Jaffe Stamps Inc. and Brookman Stamp Company, 6300 N.E. St. James Road #103B, Vancouver, WA 98663; www.brookmanstamps.com.

WISCONSIN

JadeCo Stamp and Hobby, 927 Main St., Stevens Point, WI 54481; www.jadecostampandhobby.com.

William B. Robinson Co., 1566 W. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54303; www.stampbuyer-wisconsin.com.

