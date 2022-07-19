AFDCS seminars at Great American Stamp Show to feature USPS stamp officials

May 1, 2023, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society will hold two seminars at Great American Stamp Show featuring top philatelic officials of the United States Postal Service. Both seminars are free and open to the public.

The show will take place Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. More information about the show is available online.

William Gicker, director of USPS Stamp Services, which chooses and designs stamps and postal stationery, will speak Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., top managers from Stamp Fulfillment Services in Kansas City, Mo., will conduct a seminar. Participants include Terri Basinger, manager of Stamp Fulfillment Services; Linda Houghtaling, senior operations manager; Betty Brown, manager of stamp production; and Dave Mapel, cancellation services supervisor.

All U.S. stamp issues are distributed to post offices and sold through Stamp Fulfillment Services, and cancellations are applied to FDCs at its headquarters in Kansas City.

The USPS will hold first-day ceremonies for two U.S. issues at Great American Stamp Show. The 20 Life Magnified stamps will be issued Aug. 10, and the five Thinking of You stamps will debut Aug. 11.

The United Nations, Faroe Islands and Marshall Islands will also issue stamps at the show.

The AFDCS is a co-sponsor of Great American Stamp Show with the American Philatelic Society and American Topical Association.

Other AFDCS seminars will be presented during the show, the society will conduct its annual meetings, and the results of the annual cachet contest will be announced.

The AFDCS is a nonprofit educational organization devoted to the advancement and collecting of FDCs. It publishes its journal, First Days, six times a year, as well as handbooks and catalogs. The society promotes the collecting and exhibiting of both modern and classic issues and cachets.

For more information about the AFDCS, visit online, email afdcs@afdcs.org or write to AFDCS, Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246.

