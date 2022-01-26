AFDCS updates free directory of cachetmakers

Mar 17, 2022, 1 PM

The American First Day Cover Society published a new edition of the AFDCS Directory of Current Cachetmakers.

In this directory, the AFDCS attempts to list every individual or company that produces cacheted first-day covers. The AFDCS does not charge for listings in the directory, nor does it require those listed to be members of the society.

For this latest edition, updated through February 2022, editor John White added five cachetmakers, removed four and updated two.

The new edition of the directory can be downloaded for free.

The print version is $5 postpaid from AFDCS Sales, Box 44, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701, or can be ordered from the AFDCS website.

The AFDCS publishes new editions of the directory based on additions and changes to the listings from the time of the last publication. Cachetmakers who would like to be included in the next edition of the directory can fill out a form on the website.

In addition to the AFDCS Directory of Current Cachetmakers, the AFDCS publishes handbooks, catalogs and a journal. The journal, titled First Days, is published six times per year.

Established in 1955, the AFDCS promotes FDC exhibiting and conducts an annual cachetmaking contest as part of its devotion to FDC collecting.

For more information about the society, visit its website, email afdcs@afdcs.org or write the AFDCS at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

