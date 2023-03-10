American Air Mail Society makes donation to Boston 2026 World Stamp Expo

Apr 29, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Boston 2026 World Stamp Expo has received a $10,000 donation from the American Air Mail Society, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, said in an April 22 press release.

The American Air Mail Society is the world’s largest aerophilatelic organization devoted to all aspects of mail sent through the air.

Back issues of the society’s official publication, the Air Post Journal, may be downloaded from the society’s website.

“We thank the AAMS for their generous donation and invite their members to attend society-sponsored meetings and seminars throughout the eight days of our show,” Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri said.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the expo’s website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

