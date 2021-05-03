Americover FDC show runs Aug. 3-5 near Atlanta

May 3, 2021, 2 AM

The American First Day Cover Society is hosting its Americover show Aug. 3-5 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners, Ga.

The American First Day Cover Society is hosting its 63rd annual Americover show Aug. 3-5 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, Ga., which is approximately 21 miles from downtown Atlanta.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A dedication ceremony for the Frozen Treats forever stamps will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.

The show theme is “Georgia on My Mind,” and there will be a special show cachet and cancel each day. Lloyd de Vries, AFDCS president, designed the show cachet, and the show cancels were designed by APS youth fellow Dani Leviss.

On Aug. 2, the Thursday before Americover opens, attendees may catch a bus from the show hotel to downtown Atlanta for sightseeing. A $30 fee covers the transportation. Admission to specific sites must be covered separately upon arrival. The trip spans 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and advance registration is required.

Show attendees may also sign up for several dinners. Advance registration is encouraged. Events include the president’s banquet, which honors the 2017 cachet award winners on Friday night; and a buffet-style meal on Saturday following the cachetmakers’ bourse. On Sunday, attendees may choose to eat at the Crossing Steakhouse in Norcross, Ga.

As of this writing, the website did not include a show schedule or list of events. There are expected to be a number of meetings and speakers.

In the hospitality suite, there will be a silent auction with approximately 130 lots up for bid. The show is also accepting bids from afar. Bidders are encouraged to contact Foster Miller via email if they wish to bid remotely.

The show will present 160 frames of exhibits, which will be judged by a team of five American Philatelic Society accredited judges. Because the focus of Americover is first-day covers, a majority of the exhibited material will be FDCs.

Exhibit competition winners will be recognized on Saturday morning at the AFDCS business meeting.

As of early July, seven dealers are expected to offer stamps and covers as well as other collectibles at the main bourse. It is anticipated that more dealers will be added.

On Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a cachetmakers’ bourse with 15 participants.

The show will also have a youth table.

A World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner at Americover 2018 will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions at the APS Stampshow 2019, Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.

If six or more single-frame exhibits are entered, the grand award winner will be eligible to compete at the Single Frame Champion of Champions at Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz., Feb. 15-17, 2019.

To find out more about the Americover show, visit online.